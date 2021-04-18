5 most fun melee weapons in GTA Online in 2021

Melee weapons aren't practical in most situations, but it doesn't make them any less fun to use in GTA Online.

If a player wants to win, these melee weapons most likely won't help them out. However, GTA Online players looking to mess around can always rely on these melee weapons for a good time. This is especially true if they're against a weak foe that won't put up much of a fight otherwise. After all, stomping them with a weak weapon can sometimes be a blast.

Fun is a subjective term, especially in a game like GTA Online. There are many cool melee weapons, but most of them play out in large the same ways. Hence, some melee weapons could be considered for their aesthetic alone, but the ones on this list will also try to consider practicality as a major factor. GTA Online doesn't give too much love to melee weapons, but that doesn't mean that players can't use it for fun.

Five most fun melee weapons in GTA Online in 2021

#5 - Antique Cavalry Dagger

Image via GTA Wiki

The main reason for the Antique Cavalry Dagger being on this list is that it's one of the few weapons players can use when submerged in a body of water. The odds of actually needing it to defend one's self is highly unlikely, but it doesn't make it any less fun to use when messing around with friends.

Of course, the Antique Cavalry Dagger can also be used as a regular melee weapon in GTA Online. One point to its benefit is that older players on the Xbox 360 and PS3 can use this melee weapon, unlike some of the other options available to players on this list. Plus, it also looks pretty stylish.

#4 - Battle Axe/Hatchet

Image via GTA Wiki

Both the Battle Axe and the Hatchet perform similarly in GTA Online. While they are not the most effective weapon on foot, their ability to be used on a motorcycle makes them interesting in GTA Online. It's not just fun to use in-game, but it's also fun to see some people use them in various YouTube videos (usually against unskilled players).

Neither weapon has the special ability of the Stone Hatchet, which makes them largely inferior on foot. However, their ability to be used on a motorcycle does give it a niche over their old-school counterpart. Plus, players can also execute enemies if they're behind them in GTA Online, which always looks cool.

#3 - Fists

Although Fists are a weak weapon, using them is one of the ultimate power plays a player can do to their foe. After all, every single player has access to their fists. If they choose to use it to kill another instead of a more proper weapon, that's just disrespectful. Glitch-punching does help a player when using their fists, especially when training their Strength stat.

Every time the player successfully lands 20 punches, their Strength stat goes up. As it is integral to raise this stat to minimize damage, it makes using one's fists one of the best ways to raise this skill. Some players might also fondly remember all of the deathmatches, where everybody would only have access to their Fists.

#2 - Machete

Image via AR12Gaming

While the Machete doesn't have the class of the Katana from the older GTA titles, it's still an effective weapon for butchering one's opposition. Its strength isn't the sole reason that the Machete is fun to use, but it's a solid factor to consider. The Machete is capable of killing other players in a single swing, making it fun when sneaking around the GTA Online world.

What really propels the Machete above some of its opposition is the fact that players can use it on a motorcycle. It's by no means practical, but it's fun to mix it up when looking to do something new in GTA Online. Plus, players can kind of play Road Rash on GTA Online doing stuff like this.

#1 - Stone Hatchet

Image via GTA Wiki

If players love Trevor Philip's special ability in the base game of GTA 5, they'll love the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online. It's a melee with a special ability, which already makes it a step above all of the other melee weapons in terms of practicality. Add in the fact that it makes the player nnear unkillable for a short period of time when activated and the player has a recipe for success.

For players to use the Stone Hatchet to the best of their ability, they will have to continue killing people at least once every 12 seconds. It's not impossible to activate, but it won't protect a player from the multitude of weaponized vehicles in GTA Online.

That said, it's fun to use, especially against people who don't understand how the Stone Hatchet works. On a side note, it's a weapon based on its Red Dead Redemption counterpart, so that's a bonus to its coolness factor.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.