How to get the tow truck in GTA 5?

There are fast vehicles in GTA 5, and then there are those that might not be as fast but look like a million bucks and are worth as much. Then, there are some that serve a lot of utility for players and help make the game much more fun.

The tow truck isn't any of those types of vehicles but is a supremely fun vehicle to drive around and cause havoc in GTA 5. The tow truck makes its most significant appearance during GTA 5's Story Mode during the side mission with Tonya called Pulling Favors.

During the mission, Franklin helps out Tonya and her boyfriend JB by stepping in for the latter on his day job and operates a tow truck. The mission is relatively straightforward and will usually be the first time the player finds a tow truck in GTA 5.

Getting the tow truck in GTA 5

The best way to go about riding in a tow truck is to buy the LSPD Auto Impound in GTA 5 as Franklin. After having purchased the property, the player, as Franklin, can take on a bunch of towing side missions.

The tow truck is also featured in one of the main Heists of GTA 5 as Franklin uses one to ram an armored van and send it crashing halfway across the street. The tow truck also spawns in several locations in GTA 5, such as:

In front of the Los Santos Customs garage located off of Greenwich Parkway Near San Andreas Interstate 5 (La Puerta Freeway) Between La Puerta and Vespucci Beach Behind Los Santos International Airport (LSIA)

The tow truck also appears in the mission Scouting the Port after Trevor leaves the restricted area. This tow truck can then be stolen, stored, and saved in Floyd's apartment garage for the player to use whenever they require one in GTA 5.