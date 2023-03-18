How to get unique Last Dose reward in GTA Online Stash House? (March 18-29, 2023)

With the release of The Last Dose update in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, players have never been more involved and impressed by the game's features and content.

Apart from the adrenaline-fueled gameplay experience in missions and businesses like Acid Lab, Rockstar Games has added an exclusive Last Dose reward for Stash Houses, a Free Mode mission in GTA Online.

A short guide to Stash Houses in GTA Online and unlocking the special reward

Stash Houses are locations where players can break in and steal the contents of the safe inside, but they first need to eliminate the armed dealers guarding the premises. Stash Houses can be found in one of 25 potential locations around Los Santos or Blaine County.

Once players arrive at the Stash House during the ongoing Last Dose Event, they must eliminate the armed dealers inside, usually in the basement. Players need to take out the dealers one by one, using the wall alongside the steps as cover. Rushing straight into the basement can get players caught in the crossfire.

After eliminating all the dealers, players need to search the Stash House for the combination to the safe, a physical item that can be found somewhere within the room, usually on top of a desk or pinned to a wall.

Once GTA Online players find the combination, they need to memorize or write it down to enter it manually. Turn the dial on the safe to enter the digits. With all six numbers entered correctly, players can confirm, open the door, and grab the contents.

GTA Online Stash Houses can be raided once every real-time day, so players need to wait until the next daily reset at 7:00 UTC, which is when the famous Gun Van also changes location before they can select another drug den to break into.

As part of the Last Dose update, players can unlock a special clothing item : a Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask. This is a rare gift for helping Dax understand the mystery of his intense trips.

According to Rockstar Games' newswire article on the Last Dose:

Complete a daily Stash House to receive the Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask.

Players will receive this cool collectible within 10 days of completing a Stash House mission.

