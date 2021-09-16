How to get this week's Prize Ride, the Dinka Jester RR for free in GTA Online

GTA Online's weekly update is here and so is a brand new Prize Ride for players to claim. This time, the Dinka Jester RR is replacing the Pfister Growler on the Slamtruck, and players stand a chance to nab this vehicle for free.

This process won't be easy, however, as Rockstar Games has set a specific challenge for players to complete before they can claim their super car. Here's what they have to do.

How to unlock GTA Online's Dinka Jester RR for free before 09/24

To unlock the Dinka Jester RR this week, players must complete the Prize Ride challenge displayed at the LS Car Meet:

Place top 3 in street races for five days in a row to claim thPrize Ride

After completing the above objective, players must return to the LS Car Meet and use the navigation menu to claim their prize. Navigating to the LS Car Meet section of the menu will show players the Prize Ride section. In here, users must select the 'Claim Prize Ride' option and send it to one of their garages.

Successfully finishing the Prize Ride challenge will save players GTA $1,970,000 (or GTA $1,477,500 at trade price).

The Jester RR draws its design inspiration from the Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB) and was one of the first few LS Tuners cars to be released. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport and is described as such in GTA Online:

“Experts agree that the world is ending. And other experts agree that the only thing you can do about it is get online and fine tune your consumer choices. Introducing the latest Dinka Jester: the car with the killer smile is back, and this time it's so deadpan we're pretty sure it's not even joking. So stop doomscrolling. You've found it.”

The Jester RR is one of the most competitively viable cars from the update but isn't as strong as the stanced Calico GTF. The car's sleek looks make it stand out on the street, although players may have to orient themselves with the car's tendency to understeer at first.

