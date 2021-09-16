GTA Online weekly update 09/16/21: Jester RR Prize Ride, 100% discount on bicycles, and more

GTA Online's weekly update for September 16th, 2021, is here and has a bunch of fresh discounts for players to enjoy. This is the first update since the launch of the Los Santos Tuners DLC to not feature a brand new car for players to enjoy. The Karin Previon was the last LS Tuners car to be added to GTA Online and was added last week on September 9th. To keep the GTA Online hype train going, Rockstar Games has refreshed its set of bonuses and discounts in the game to keep gamers engaged.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

Prize Ride

Jester RR - Place top 3 in street races for five days in a row to Claim Prize Ride

Podium Vehicle

Principe Lectro

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Hasta La Vista

2x GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions (Weed, Document, Cash)

2x GTA$ and RP on Bike Races

Discounted Content

100% off All Bicycles

40% off Shitzu Hakuchou Drag ($ 585,600)

30% off Vulcar Warrener HKR ($ 882,000 / 661,500)

40% off Maxwell Vagrant ($ 1,328,400 / 996,300)

40% off Pegassi Vortex (motorcycle) ($ 213,600)

40% off MTL Dune ($ 780,000 / 831,000)

40% off All Clubhouses

40% off Renovations Clubhouses

50% off Counterfeit Cash Factory - Open Road Businesses

50% off Weed Farm - Open Road Businesses

50% off Document Forgery Office - Open Road Businesses

50% off Supplies - Open Road Businesses

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Vapid Flash GT ($ 335,000)

35% off Obey Tailgater S ($ 971,750 / 728,812.5)

Time Trial

Route 68, Par Time 01:19:00

RC Bandito Time Trial

Cypress Flats, Par Time 01:30:00

Biker businesses get a boost in GTA Online this week

In a bizarre move by Rockstar Games, biker businesses have been awarded bonuses, but only selectively. The three least profitable biker businesses, Weed, Document Forgery, and Counterfeit Cash, are all paying out double GTA $ and RP this week. Coke and Meth continue to pay out their regular amounts.

Biker clubhouses are also available at a 40% discount making it the perfect time for players who have been holding off on getting one to take the leap and snag one for themselves.

