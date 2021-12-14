How to beat Catalina in GTA 3

GTA 3 players need to give it all they have against Catalina.

The Exchange is the final story mission of GTA 3. Like most later missions in the game, it will truly test the gamer’s skill. They have to fight formidable enemies and strict time limits, along with a limited selection of weapons. Catalina is not going down easy against the likes of Claude.

GTA 3 users need to consider their approach very carefully. Catalina is tough to get to, considering her cartel backup. She’s also flying a helicopter that’s difficult to hit, especially with limited ammo.

GTA 3 players won’t have it easy defeating Catalina

There is a strict time limit with this GTA 3 mission. As a result, gamers cannot fool around for very long. Here is what they need to do to stay productive and ensure a successful run.

Save the RPG ammo for her

This mansion is right above the starting point of this final mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best way to eliminate Catalina is to blow up her white helicopter. GTA 3 players start at Cedar Grove, along with a paltry selection of weapons. Fortunately, they can pick up some powerful firearms before heading to Cochrane Dam, where they will have their final confrontation with her.

On the way to Catalina, there will be a pink mansion along Cedar Grove. Gamers should quickly make a detour to this location. They need to jump off the grassy hill and onto the rooftops, where they will find a rocket launcher.

The ammunition is limited to three rounds, one of which should be used for an upcoming blockade. Most users will only get two chances to hit Catalina with a rocket launcher. They need to conserve their ammo, so they should rely on other weapons.

Get into a good position

Look for those two towers at the base of the dam (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 3 players should now arrive at the entrance to Cochrane Dam, which is heavily guarded. One RPG round should be enough to blow up the first blockade. Afterward, they should pick up the cartel’s weapons and head for the dam.

There will be a sniper rifle hiding behind some trees, which can be used to eliminate a few targets. There are going to be a few towers connected to the dam. Users have to climb those staircases to reach the top.

Catalina is waiting at the helipad inside her chopper. Once gamers get too close, she will start flying around the dam. They need to make their way to the top of the towers as quickly as possible to get a great vantage point to take her out and finish the GTA 3 story.

Aim for where she is going

Notice how the helicopter will move in a straight line from this position (Image via Rockstar Games)

Catalina should be the main priority now. GTA 3 players should have at least two RPG rounds, so they need to make it count. It’s a good idea to aim for wherever she is headed instead of where she currently is. Users can use the tower’s viewpoint to shoot at a straight line.

Catalina may be down and out, but the mission will only end if Maria is saved. For this, GTA 3 gamers have to take out the guards and head to the helipad.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.

