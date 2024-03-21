How GTA 6 on PS5 Pro could run: Here's what tech expert says

The tech experts at Digital Foundry have provided their thoughts on how GTA 6 on PS5 Pro could run, along with confirming and expanding upon the rumored specifications of the PlayStation 5 Pro. Fans have been worried about the console version of Grand Theft Auto 6 being locked to 30 FPS and many have been hopeful that the new console would be able to run the game at 60 FPS.

As many had anticipated, the PS5 Pro specs leak has shown that the upcoming console is significantly more powerful than the standard PS5. According to reports, Sony intends to launch this new console in 2024's fourth quarter. In light of that, check out what tech experts had to say about running GTA 6 on PS5 Pro.

Here's how GTA 6 on PS5 Pro might run, according to tech experts

Rich Leadbetter, the founder of Digital Foundry, explained in a recent video that fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 on PS5 Pro to run at 60 FPS. He said:

"Unless there’s some magical CPU stuff being done by Rockstar, I suggest that’s not going to happen. Extra 10% on clocks isn’t really going to do much at all. It will help your sort of worst possible framerates when you're CPU-limited, but it's not a game changer, I think that's pretty clear."

The PS5 Pro's CPU is the same as the regular PS5's, but it has a "High CPU Frequency Mode," which increases its frequency by 10% to 3.85GHz, according to the recently leaked specifications. While the original PS5 only has 10.28 teraflops of GPU capability, the PS5 Pro's 33.5 teraflop GPU allows for quicker rendering and better ray tracing. In contrast, a straight comparison between the PS5 and PS5 Pro would provide 10.28 teraflops as opposed to 16–17 teraflops.

On the other hand, another analyst known as Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube, predicted that GTA 6 should run at 40 FPS on PS5 Pro. He believed that ray tracing and AI upscaling technology on the new console would boost this framerate even further. According to his report, the console's improved hardware and AI upscaling technology will enable gameplay at up to 1440p 120FPS and 4K 60FPS.

Now, going by Digital Foundry's explanation, if the regular PS5 includes a 60 FPS mode, GTA 6 on PS5 Pro is likely to support it as well. Rockstar Games could decide to implement a 60 FPS mode on both consoles, but this may require a visual compromise. Meanwhile, according to a report on GTAForums by user viceYcity, Rockstar Games senior material artist Hailin Si said that the company is certain GTA 6 will run at 60 FPS on the PS5.

