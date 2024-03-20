GTA 6 might not run at 60 fps on rumored PS5 Pro, as per a reputable analyst

Expectations regarding GTA 6's performance on the currently unannounced PS5 Pro were set high following its recent alleged specifications leak. However, Digital Foundry analyst Richard Leadbetter believes the upcoming game might not run at 60 fps on the rumored console, possibly due to CPU limitations. The suggestion has somewhat dampened the excitement for those who were looking to get the PS5 Pro upon launch just to enjoy GTA 6 at a high framerate.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that this is just speculation as Sony has yet to officially announce this mid-generation console and confirm its specifications.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on rumors.

Digital Foundry suggests that GTA 6 won't run at 60 fps on the rumored PS5 Pro

The X post above by @videotechuk_ features a clip from a recent Digital Foundry video wherein analyst Richard Leadbetter talks about performance expectations regarding GTA 6 on PS5 Pro. Although fans were elated with the console's leaked specs, believing they might get to enjoy the game at 60 fps, the reputable analyst thinks the opposite.

Richard Leadbetter suggests that unless Rockstar Games can do something "magical" with the CPU, the 60 fps performance expectation regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 on the PS5 Pro seems unlikely.

Here is the full video from Digital Foundry on YouTube:

The fan response to this analysis is mostly of disappointment. Many who were considering getting a PS5 Pro now think the upgrade wouldn't be worth it.

A popular YouTube channel, Moore's Law is Dead, leaked the PS5 Pro specs on March 15, 2024. Well-known journalist Tom Henderson also alleged that the leak was real and even suggested a Holiday 2024 release.

That said, readers are still advised to wait for Sony's official confirmation regarding the PS5 Pro, its actual specs, and capabilities, which should arrive in the near future if it is supposed to arrive later this year.

Rockstar is also expected to reveal more about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel via GTA 6 trailer 2, which is rumored to arrive soon.

Details such as gameplay features, more returning vehicles from GTA Online, and a multiplayer mode could be showcased in the title's next trailer, but that, needless to say, remains to be seen.

