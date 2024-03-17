GTA 6 will reportedly be far better than The Last Of Us 2

GTA 6 is one of the most highly-anticipated titles within the gaming community. Recently, a Rockstar Games employee named Si Hai Lin mentioned that the upcoming title will be far better than The Last of Us 2. This is exciting news because the latter was the Game of the Year in 2020, and Si Hai Lin worked on the project.

Fans seem happy with this news and have been asking the ex-Naughty Dog employee more about GTA 6. This is because Si Hai Lin, who is now working as a senior material artist at Rockstar Games, shared some insights about the highly-anticipated title.

This article explores this supposed revelation and everything that the Rockstar employee shared regarding the game.

Ex-Naughty Dog employee claims GTA 6 will be far superior to The Last of Us 2

In a post shared on GTA Forums by viceYcity, they shared information from the ex-Naughty Dog employee Si Hai Lin, who is now a senior material artist at Rockstar Games. According to the post, they said that GTA 6 is one of the "most powerful and awesome projects" they have seen till now.

He further said that all the art assets of GTA 6 are complete and that the game will run at 60 FPS on the PlayStation 5. However, he is not sure if it runs at 1080p or 1440p.

Since Si Hai Lin has worked on The Last of Us 2 and claims that the next Rockstar title is the biggest project he has seen in his 10 years of working on AAA games, it has led fans to believe that the upcoming title will be better than the 2020 GOTY.

Now, most fans were already sure this would happen since The Last of Us 2 is four years old and is a relatively smaller project compared to the vast open-world title that Rockstar Games is creating. This also comes as great news because fans expect a lot from Grand Theft Auto 6.

However, it would be unfair to compare these titles since they fall under different categories and also because Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to have a huge budget.

While The Last of Us 2 has a smaller map with fewer exploration possibilities, GTA 6 will likely feature a large open-world map with limitless opportunities. Also, since the game has been under development for so long, it is bound to have better graphics, character models, and gameplay mechanics.

In other news, rumors about GTA 6 being released on the PS5 Pro are gaining a lot of traction within the community.

