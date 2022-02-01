How to find GTA Online heist players easier

GTA Online players need a reliable way to find good heist partners, or else their bottom line is affected.

There is nothing more frustrating than having a single player ruin a heist. Sometimes they don't follow directions while other times they simply lack skill. Either way, the entire team suffers for their mistakes. It's a big reason why so many prefer the solo heists in Cayo Perico.

Every problem has a solution, which means GTA Online players can avoid random heist players altogether. All they have to do is look in the right place. Not every player has friends they can play with. In that case, they need to rely on a better recruitment system.

Here is a simple way to find GTA Online heist players

The above video is a very relatable experience for many players. GTA Online randoms are notorious for their lack of communication, which makes them difficult to play with. Instead of being forced to rely on luck, players can search for better teammates elsewhere.

Player can use /r/HeistTeams

This GTA Online community specializes in helping players find better teammates. No matter the platform, there is always a player willing to work together. It's fairly active with a good number of players.

Heists are a great way to make lots of money. However, it only counts if they are fully completed. Leaders will need the right teammates to pull it off. Rather than relying on randoms, players can use this subreddit instead. They even have an official Discord page for greater communication.

Better yet, the subreddit also has a full list of potential scammers. GTA Online players can use it to avoid losing their money. For the most part, all the players are looking out for each other.

Why should players use this method?

The problem with random players is that heist leaders never know what they're going to get. All it takes is one bad member to mess up the entire mission. Players can never get their wasted time back, let alone the ammo they used. That's not even getting to the potential trolls who purposely sabotage other players.

/r/HeistTeams is a dependable way of finding better players. Most of them are tired of putting up with randoms. Everybody has a collective goal in mind, which is to successfully complete a heist.

Players often lose precious time on failed heists, which can be demoralizing. They should consider a better alternative, which is what this subreddit is all about.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul