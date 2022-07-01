How GTA Online players can get a $200K bonus this week (June 30 - July 6)

GTA Online players can get a $200K bonus this week by completing all Independence Day Special Land Races. Naturally, not everyone will know what races fall under that category, so here is a quick list:

Across the Wilderness

Mud, Sweat, and Gears

Swamp Monster

Tour the Lake

On a related note, gamers will also get triple GTA$ in all Land Races this week. There are a few ways to start those missions, so this article will cover them all. Keep in mind that players may have to wait for up to 72 hours to get this $200K bonus after successfully completing all four of those races.

Here is how you can get this week's easy $200K bonus in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with 3X GTA$ on Land Races, Business Battles bonuses, discounts on patriotic gear, and more: rsg.ms/3bc489d Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with 3X GTA$ on Land Races, Business Battles bonuses, discounts on patriotic gear, and more: rsg.ms/3bc489d https://t.co/sQrGLJDnol

Given that July 4 falls this week, it's no surprise that this event week focuses on Independence Day. The main things to keep an eye out for are:

This $200K bonus

Triple GTA$ on Land Races

Triple GTA$ and RP on Business Battles

Double GTA$ and RP on Lester's Contact Missions

Triple GTA$ and RP on Running Back (Remix)

30% off MOC

It might not be the most exciting week for some GTA Online players, but obtaining the $200K bonus is pretty easy and can be done swiftly. The following section will show a few different methods for accessing these races.

How to do these races

One way to do them is to go to the Featured Series section on the world map (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several ways to attempt the following races:

Across the Wilderness

Mud, Sweat, and Gears

Swamp Monster

Tour the Lake

The first method is to go to the "Featured Series" icon on the world map. It will be a pink Rockstar Logo, so it should stand out even when it's next to several blue icons (which players can turn off via the Interaction Menu).

This method requires players to actually go there in person, so it's not necessarily the fastest method. Quick Joining via one's phone is faster by comparison.

You can also find it alongside other races in this section (Image via Rockstar Games)

Alternatively, they can do the following:

Pause the game. Select Quick Join. Select Play Job. Select Rockstar Created. Select Races.

From there, players can select any of the four aforementioned missions. This method can be done anywhere in GTA Online, but one should do it in an area where they won't get attacked by an opponent. Remember, pausing GTA Online doesn't pause it for everybody else.

All of these missions are available at a low Rank, with Rank 15 being the highest requirement (for Swamp Monster). Considering that GTA Online players have to complete all of these races to earn the $200K bonus, that means anybody with Rank 15 or higher is eligible for this bonus.

These races can be done solo, and Rockstar Games didn't state that players had to complete these races with others for the $200K bonus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far