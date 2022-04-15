How GTA Online players can get started on Special Vehicle Work

When dealing with Special Vehicle Work, GTA Online players have to start from somewhere. CEOs and VIPs can make some good money with these missions. Players will take out the competition and deliver select vehicles to a drop-off zone. Special Vehicle Work requires a minimum of two players, but it can be done with a maximum of four.

Of course, GTA Online will make it worth the player's while. Right now, they can take advantage of special offers from this week's update. However, Special Vehicle Work can only be done by CEOs and VIPs.

Getting started on Special Vehicle Work is really easy for GTA Online players

The executive lifestyle can be a very rewarding experience. With that said, GTA Online players aren't going to be sitting in their office all day long. They will have to get some work done. All it takes is a really useful app.

Use the main computer inside the Executive Office

To become a powerful CEO, players will need to buy the Executive Office from Dynasty 8 Executive. There should be a computer inside the main office. Here is where players can visit the SecuroServ website:

Select the tab for "Special Vehicle Work"

Pick the intended mission (e.g., "Escape Escort")

Click "Launch Mission"

CEOs can now officially launch their Special Vehicle Work missions. They will be tasked with driving modified vehicles, which range from the Ramp Buggy to the Wastelander. By completing these missions, GTA Online players will unlock trade prices for these select vehicles.

How to unlock all the missions

Special Vehicle Work missions will be locked at first. Each can be unlocked by completing a set number of Vehicle Cargo missions. They will need to steal a certain amount of cars.

Below are the unlocking requirements for Special Vehicle Work missions:

Escape Escort (4 vehicles)

(4 vehicles) Breakdown Recovery (8 vehicles)

(8 vehicles) Cleanup Op (12 vehicles)

(12 vehicles) Asset Seizure (16 vehicles)

(16 vehicles) Firewall Protection (20 vehicles)

(20 vehicles) Coast Guard Duty (24 vehicles)

(24 vehicles) End of Transmission (28 vehicles)

(28 vehicles) Arms Embargo (32 vehicles)

It should be noted that every single mission can be done at Rank 1 for GTA Online. These missions won't take very long to complete.

Earn double the rewards this week (April 14 - 20)

Rockstar Games loves offering generous bonuses with each weekly event. Right now, players can earn double their money and reputation with Special Vehicle Work. This will be a reliable source of income for the rest of the week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

