What can the MTL Wastelander do in GTA Online?

The MTL Wastelander is currently on sale in GTA Online, which may entice some players into buying one.

It's not often that vehicles are sold at a 60% discount. Rockstar decided to bring some attention to the Wastelander. The vehicle is yet another reference to the Fast and Furious movie franchise. It takes inspiration from the Mongo heist truck, which is featured in the fifth film.

GTA Online players have a chance to buy it with a really good discount. For the rest of the week, Rockstar is selling it at a very cheap price. The Wastelander may look like a rusty bucket of bolts, yet it can prove itself to be very useful. Players just need to know how to use it properly.

A GTA Online review of the MTL Wastelander

This military truck can serve many different purposes, which range from offensive to defensive measures. Before they buy, GTA Online players should consider the pros and cons. This article will provide a comprehensive overview of the MTL Wastelander, and whether or not it's worth a look.

Where to buy the vehicle

Warstock Cache and Carry is a website that specializes in selling military vehicles. GTA Online players will have to go here to buy the Wastelander. The average price tag is $658,350, while its trade price is $495,000 (via SecuroServ). Keep in mind that it's currently on sale at a 60% discount.

GTA Online players must also register as a CEO and own a Vehicle Warehouse. This is where they can store their military truck. Players will be able to use it for Import and Export missions down the line. However, they have to use the Interaction Menu just to set it up.

A look at its overall performance

The Wastelander is able to carry multiple occupants at once, with a maximum count of six. At least four of them can hang onto the back railings. For offensive purposes, these players can use their assault rifles and machine guns.

Broughy1322 has accurately tested its top speed, which can go at 89.75 miles per hour. It offers a good mix of speed and handling that allows it to traverse through traffic. This vehicle is also great for traveling on and off the road. It automatically comes with bulletproof tires, which is rather helpful.

Unfortunately, the Wastelander cannot store vehicles when roaming freely. Cars will slide off the back if the truck goes too fast. GTA Online players can only perform this action during Special Vehicle Work, such as the mission Breakdown.

It's currently 60% off this week

From now until January 26, GTA Online has brought down the price of several vehicles. The MTL Wastelander now has a tremendous 60% discount. What normally costs $658,350 is now $263,340.

If players have any money to spend, now is the time to buy a Wastelander. Of course, this vehicle is best used in large groups. This is a relatively good truck for defensive purposes. Now is the best opportunity to get this vehicle, since 60% discounts don't happen very often.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul