Here are this week’s discounts for GTA Online (January 20-26, 2022)

GTA Online players will not only save money with this week's discounts, they can even make some money.

Lowered price tags are greatly appreciated, especially for players who want to upgrade their Agency with a brand new Armory. Rockstar is giving them a chance with multiple discounts this week. Better yet, players can also get a free $200,000 bonus under specific conditions.

In addition, players can also get some good discounts on multiple vehicles. These range from the Blazer Aqua to the Armored Boxville. If they are interested in any of them, now is the perfect opportunity to buy. GTA Online players have from now until January 26.

GTA Online players should take advantage of this week's discounts (January 20-26)

Every week brings another set of discounts to GTA Online. Right now, Rockstar is putting the spotlight on the Agency Armory. This article will take a look at how players can save money this week.

The Agency Armory is now 30% off

This week, GTA Online players can upgrade their Armory at a 30% discount. What normally costs $720,000 is now reduced to $504,000. The 30% discount also applies to exclusive weaponry, such as the Compact EMP Launcher.

Here are the vehicle discounts for January 20-26, 2022

GTA Online is offering price cuts for select vehicles, which range from 30% to 60% discounts. Players will save a lot of money if they intend to buy now. Below is the full list of discounted vehicles for this week:

Emperor Vectre (30% off)

(30% off) Brute Armored Boxville (40%)

(40%) HVY Barrage (40%)

(40%) Invetero Coquette D10 (40% off)

(40% off) JoBuilt Hauler Custom (40% off)

(40% off) Progen Itali GTB/GTB Custom (40% off)

(40% off) Annis Elegy Retro Custom (50% off)

(50% off) Nagasaki Blazer Aqua (50% off)

(50% off) MTL Wastelander (60% off)

With some calculations, here are the current prices for all discounted vehicles:

The Emperor Vectre is now worth $1,249,500 (originally $1,785,000)

is now worth (originally $1,785,000) The Brute Armored Boxville is now worth $1,755,600 (originally $2,926,000)

is now worth (originally $2,926,000) The HVY Barrage is now worth $1,272,810 (originally $2,121,350)

is now worth (originally $2,121,350) The Invetero Coquette D10 is now worth $906,000 (originally $1,510,000)

is now worth (originally $1,510,000) The JoBuilt Hauler Custom is now worth $840,000 (originally $1,400,000)

is now worth (originally $1,400,000) The Progen Itali GTB/GTB Custom is now worth $713,400 (originally $1,189,000)

is now worth (originally $1,189,000) The Progen Itali GTB Custom is now worth $297,000 (originally $495,000)

is now worth (originally $495,000) The Annis Elegy Retro Custom is now worth $452,000 (originally $904,000)

is now worth (originally $904,000) The Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is now worth $877,800 (originally $1,755,600)

is now worth (originally $1,755,600) The MTL Wastelander is now worth $263,340 (originally $658,350)

Whether they are fast sports cars or armored vehicles, players will certainly find a use for them. These offers will only last until the end of January 26.

Players can also get a free bonus of $200,000

Check out this Agency Weapon Finish (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players have a chance to win free money this week. All they need to do is buy the Agency Weapon Finish from the Armory. However, this upgrade needs to be unlocked first. Players can meet the requirements by completing the following objectives:

Payphone Hits

Short Trip missions

Data Leak Missions for the VIP Contract

According to Rockstar, players will receive the $200,000 bonus within 72 hours. At the very least, they won't have to wait very long.

