Special Vehicle Work in GTA Online: List of missions, rewards, and more

GTA Online received a new update yesterday, and it is offering higher rewards for completing Daily Objectives. For today (Friday, October 15), the Daily Objective that players need to complete is a Special Vehicle Work mission.

Along with Gerald's Contact Missions, Special Vehicle Work in GTA Online is giving out 2x GTA$ this week. This adds up to $30-40k in revenue every 10-15 minutes, on top of the $45k provided for achieving a Daily Objective.

This article provides all details players need to know regarding Special Vehicle Work missions in GTA Online.

GTA Online: List of Special Vehicle Work missions, their rewards, and more

Special Vehicle Work is a set of missions that were included with the Import/Export update for GTA Online. These are SecuroServ-planned special missions that need specially modified vehicles. Here's the list of Special Vehicle Work missions available in GTA Online:

Escape Escort - Requires four vehicles, involves the Ramp Buggy and the Rumpo Custom against the LSPD.

- Requires four vehicles, involves the and the against the LSPD. Breakdown Recovery - Requires eight vehicles, involves the Wastelander against the Los Santos Vagos.

- Requires eight vehicles, involves the against the Los Santos Vagos. Cleanup Op - Requires 12 vehicles, involves the Blazer Aqua against The Lost MC.

- Requires 12 vehicles, involves the against The Lost MC. Asset Seizure - Requires 16 vehicles, involves the Phantom Wedge against the LSPD.

- Requires 16 vehicles, involves the against the LSPD. Firewall Protection - Requires 20 vehicles, involves the Rocket Voltic against the Khangpae.

- Requires 20 vehicles, involves the against the Khangpae. Coast Guard Duty - Requires 24 vehicles, involves the Technical Aqua against the Khangpae.

- Requires 24 vehicles, involves the against the Khangpae. End of Transmission - Requires 28 vehicles, involves the Armored Boxville against Merryweather Security.

- Requires 28 vehicles, involves the against Merryweather Security. Arms Embargo - Requires 32 vehicles, involves the Ruiner 2000 against the US Military.

To unlock a mission, the player must accomplish the required amount of 'Vehicle Cargo' missions. Each Special Vehicle Work mission requires at least 32 Vehicle Cargo missions to unlock. All of the missions are available at Rank 1, and they take only two to four players to complete.

Rewards

By completing their individual missions, all of the vehicles involved (mentioned above) can be unlocked for a SecuroServ Trade Price at Warstock Cache & Carry. If purchased, they are kept in the Underground Garage, and when one is destroyed, a new one is sent to the same location.

How to start these missions

Also Read

The player just needs to choose the Special Vehicle Work option on the SecuroServ computer at the office, select a particular mission, and click the Launch Mission button. Associates will be automatically invited and will also automatically join if they are in the office.

Special Vehicle Work missions are rather easy and only take around 10 to 15 minutes. These missions will be very simple to complete if the players are skilled enough, with decent teamwork.

Edited by Shaheen Banu