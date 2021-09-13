Top 5 easiest contact missions to grind in GTA Online

GTA Online offers multiple approaches to making money in the game. While Heists and properties are the obvious choices, contact missions are a decent alternative.

These are fairly simple missions that take minimal effort and time to finish. These are also the first few missions that beginners are forced to do. As such, players looking to have a surplus of funds should grind these a few times.

This would allow them to purchase the necessary properties and their upgrades quite early on in the game. Here are some of the easiest contact missions for grinding in GTA Online.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA Online: 5 best contact missions for grinding

1) Blow Up

Simeon is dissatisfied with a dealership that encourages customers to buy cars that they can afford. He instructs the players to proceed to the location and destroy all of the vehicles.

Players will need to be at level 12 to unlock this mission in GTA Online.

2) Death Metal

Players must ambush a drug deal at the Rogers Salvage and Scrap Yard to obtain a package of cocaine. To get to it, players must kill several Ballas. They must then return the package to Gerald's apartment.

This is unlocked on reaching level 6, which is the minimum requirement for playing contact missions.

3) Pier Pressure

This mission is the same as the previous one. This time, players must steal a package of meth from the Lost and Vagos members. The deal takes place under the pier in Del Perro.

Just as the previous mission, this one is also unlocked after reaching level 6 in GTA Online.

4) No Hay Bronca

This is longer than the other missions, as it involves more than just a shoot and loot. Players must first rescue Stanley, an associate of Gerald's, from the Vagos. Then, they have to steal the drugs that Stanley was supposed to get.

Finally, after returning the package, players must ambush another Vagos meeting, destroy all vehicles, and kill the leader. This mission is unlocked after the player reaches level 8 in GTA Online.

5) Flood in the LS River

This is also a simple ambush mission where players disrupt a meeting between the Lost and the Vagos. Players need to kill all the gang members and bring back their stuff to Gerald.

This contact mission is also unlocked once the player reaches level 6 in GTA Online.

Edited by R. Elahi