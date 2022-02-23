How to max out strength in GTA Online

GTA Online players don't need to hit the gym just to max out their strength.

In layman's terms, strength is what determines a player's toughness. This particular skill is very useful for combat purposes. Players with maxed out strength will notice a huge increase in speed and power. They can even take a few extra hits from other players.

GTA Online is a chaotic experience from beginning to end. Players never know when they need that extra boost in energy. Like most skills in GTA Online, strength can be maxed out with some training. Players should definitely give it a go if they haven't done so already.

Here's a quick GTA Online guide on maxing out strength

Players will need to rely on physical activity to increase their strength. Sports like golf and tennis can help, but that will take a long while. Instead, this article will provide a much easier solution. These methods should take about ten minutes or so to complete.

Grab a friend and start hitting each other

During melee combat, strength increases by 1% for every 20 punches landed. This is arguably the most efficient way to max out this particular skill.

GTA Online players should consider bringing a friend along for the ride. Go somewhere safe and start throwing punches at each other. Players should also bring a few snacks to heal themselves.

If the player doesn't want to risk their health, they can simply attack a vehicle with the other player inside. GTA Online will still count this as combat damage. This is a much safer method that only takes a few minutes. Just make sure to use a vehicle that doesn't belong to either player.

Alternatively, go on a mission and start attacking pedestrians

Not every player will have access to a friend. Instead, they will have to train against random NPCs. However, players run the risk of getting a wanted level.

The above video demonstrates how players can avoid unwanted police attention. Whenever they are on a mission, they have to make a detour to Vespucci Beach. This is a great place to find several pedestrians. From this point forward, players can start throwing punches at everybody.

Since the player is currently on a mission, the police will simply ignore them. Now players can increase their strength without getting interrupted. However, they need to make sure that whatever mission they choose, the current objective isn't a time-limited one.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

