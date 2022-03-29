How GTA Online players can quit Jobs on the PlayStation 5

Jobs may not always work out for GTA Online players, which is why they should know when to quit.

Sometimes players need to cut their losses and move on. Whether it's unhelpful teammates or unreasonable tasks, GTA Online becomes less fun and more frustrating. Unfortunately, some players are having trouble canceling missions. What makes it worse is that Rockstar doesn't make it very clear.

Now that GTA Online is available for the PlayStation 5, those players will have to learn the basics again. This article will give them a simple rundown on what they need to do. Before they know it, they can move onto another Job.

How to quit Jobs in GTA Online for the PlayStation 5

GTA Online players shouldn't force themselves to do something they don't want to. When faced with a troublesome Job, there is always a better alternative in the game. Here is what PlayStation 5 players need to know.

Use the phone and go to Job List

There is nothing worse than putting up with random players and constantly failing the objective. At this point, players need to find something else to do. To quit a job, PlayStation 5 owners must perform the following actions:

Bring up their phone (Up on the D-Pad) Select Job List by pressing X Press Square Press X to confirm again

Shortly afterwards, players will leave the current session and move onto the next one. Thankfully, the PlayStation 5 offers much faster loading times. It won't take very long if players have a strong internet connection.

Navigating the menu can be tricky at first, but once the player learns how to do it, everything will be much easier.

PlayStation 5 players can also navigate the home menu

This is a very convenient feature for the PlayStation 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The user interface is far more friendly on the PlayStation 5 than on previous consoles. All players need to do is hit the home button on their DualSense wireless controller. Rockstar has revamped the menu design of GTA Online.

This means that players can jump into a completely different activity. Everything from Heists to Adversary Modes can be accessed right away. This is yet another way to quit the current Job and move onto something else.

What also helps is the faster loading times on the PlayStation 5. There is a noticeable difference between the older and newer consoles. This makes it very convenient when finding another Job activity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul