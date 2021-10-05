How do GTA Online stats work?

GTA Online stats can play a crucial role in the success rate of each and every player.

Whether it's shooting or driving, every player has to specialize in their skills. GTA Online is a highly competitive game where only the strongest will survive. One of the big difference makers are the GTA Online stats. These can be accessed from the HUD statistics menu, via the Character Wheel.

GTA Online stats start off very low. However, players will increase it over time. They must perform activities that match their respective stats. For example, running around or riding a bicycle will improve stamina. Players will have a major advantage if they max out their GTA Online stats.

An explanation of GTA Online stats

For the most part, GTA Online shares the same stats as GTA 5. However, there are a few differences. Players should know what each stat does.

A full list of stats and what they do

Max Health : Overall life span

: Overall life span Rank : Represents the experience of each player

: Represents the experience of each player Stamina : How long players can exert physical activities before they tire out

: How long players can exert physical activities before they tire out Shooting : The higher the stat, the more accurate a player can shoot

: The higher the stat, the more accurate a player can shoot Strength : Shows how powerful a character is physically

: Shows how powerful a character is physically Stealth : Players can move quickly and quietly in this mode

: Players can move quickly and quietly in this mode Flying : Represents how well a player can fly aircraft

: Represents how well a player can fly aircraft Driving : Similar to the Flying skill, only for land vehicles

: Similar to the Flying skill, only for land vehicles Lung Capacity : This determines how long players can breathe underwater

: This determines how long players can breathe underwater Mental State: If a player is overly aggressive, they will be shown with a red blip on the map

How to increase GTA Online stats

GTA Online stats are considerably important in gameplay. The best players often max them out beforehand. It will take some practice, but it's possible. Here's what players should do for GTA Online:

Max Health : Increases by one point for each level up (until 100)

: Increases by one point for each level up (until 100) Rank : Earn reputation points through various activities, such as jobs and heists

: Earn reputation points through various activities, such as jobs and heists Stamina : Run around or ride a bicycle

: Run around or ride a bicycle Shooting : Go for constant headshots

: Go for constant headshots Strength : Play physical sports

: Play physical sports Stealth : Attack other NPCs while sneaking around

: Attack other NPCs while sneaking around Flying : Practice using flying vehicles

: Practice using flying vehicles Driving : Practice using land vehicles

: Practice using land vehicles Lung Capacity : Swim underwater

: Swim underwater Mental State: Take out nearby players

Mental State doesn't do anything other than alert the lobby.

Differences between GTA 5 and GTA Online stats

Ranks are exclusive to GTA Online. It showcases the progress of every player. The higher the rank, the more reputation points they have. GTA 5 lacks this feature since there is no need for it. GTA Online is a multiplayer experience, whereas GTA 5 is for single players.

GTA Online does lack the Special Abilities of GTA 5. This remains exclusive to Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. As a result, it's not included in the GTA Online stats. This makes sense as most of these abilities slow down time. Since GTA Online takes place in real-time, there is no way to make this work.

