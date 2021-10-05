How do GTA Online stats work?

GTA Online stats can play a crucial role in the success rate of each and every player.
Whether it's shooting or driving, every player has to specialize in their skills. GTA Online is a highly competitive game where only the strongest will survive. One of the big difference makers are the GTA Online stats. These can be accessed from the HUD statistics menu, via the Character Wheel.
GTA Online stats start off very low. However, players will increase it over time. They must perform activities that match their respective stats. For example, running around or riding a bicycle will improve stamina. Players will have a major advantage if they max out their GTA Online stats.
An explanation of GTA Online stats
For the most part, GTA Online shares the same stats as GTA 5. However, there are a few differences. Players should know what each stat does.
A full list of stats and what they do
- Max Health: Overall life span
- Rank: Represents the experience of each player
- Stamina: How long players can exert physical activities before they tire out
- Shooting: The higher the stat, the more accurate a player can shoot
- Strength: Shows how powerful a character is physically
- Stealth: Players can move quickly and quietly in this mode
- Flying: Represents how well a player can fly aircraft
- Driving: Similar to the Flying skill, only for land vehicles
- Lung Capacity: This determines how long players can breathe underwater
- Mental State: If a player is overly aggressive, they will be shown with a red blip on the map
How to increase GTA Online stats
GTA Online stats are considerably important in gameplay. The best players often max them out beforehand. It will take some practice, but it's possible. Here's what players should do for GTA Online:
- Max Health: Increases by one point for each level up (until 100)
- Rank: Earn reputation points through various activities, such as jobs and heists
- Stamina: Run around or ride a bicycle
- Shooting: Go for constant headshots
- Strength: Play physical sports
- Stealth: Attack other NPCs while sneaking around
- Flying: Practice using flying vehicles
- Driving: Practice using land vehicles
- Lung Capacity: Swim underwater
- Mental State: Take out nearby players
Mental State doesn't do anything other than alert the lobby.
Differences between GTA 5 and GTA Online stats
Ranks are exclusive to GTA Online. It showcases the progress of every player. The higher the rank, the more reputation points they have. GTA 5 lacks this feature since there is no need for it. GTA Online is a multiplayer experience, whereas GTA 5 is for single players.
GTA Online does lack the Special Abilities of GTA 5. This remains exclusive to Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. As a result, it's not included in the GTA Online stats. This makes sense as most of these abilities slow down time. Since GTA Online takes place in real-time, there is no way to make this work.
