5 features that make GTA 5 stand out

The GTA series always brings something new with each game, and GTA 5 is no different.

Right away, players will realize how this game stands out. GTA 5 introduces several new mechanics to the series. These range from combat improvements to transformation sequences. It's essentially a completely different game.

GTA 5 was hugely successful upon release. It made a billion dollars within the first three days. Thanks to these exclusive features, players can enjoy something new to the series.

Five GTA 5 features that make it stand out from the series

5) The map is a giant landmass

Previous games in the series had a collection of islands and players had to travel from one to another. For example, Liberty City is made up of multiple islands. Each of them is unlocked throughout the story.

GTA 5 now uses an entire landmass for the map. There are also no restrictions on where players can go. For example, Blaine County is available right from the beginning. This is a big change in the design philosophy for GTA. The whole state of San Andreas is ready to be explored by players.

4) Players can turn into animals

This is an exclusive feature in enhanced versions of GTA 5. Players can now take control of various animals. All they have to do is collect a few plants. They are scattered throughout Los Santos and Blaine County.

There are several animals to play with. These range from land mammals and flying birds to aquatic life and mythical creatures. There is nothing quite like it in the series. GTA 5 is the first game in the series to implement this feature.

3) Special abilities

Rockstar now introduces new special abilities for each protagonist. Michael, Trevor, and Franklin all specialize in various skills. GTA 5 players can use it to their advantage.

These abilities are a basic necessity in harder missions and GTA 5 players can use them if they feel the need to. It can provide clutch moments in any situation. For example, Franklin can use his ability to make a last-minute turn in a street race. This can be a deciding factor in reaching the finish line.

2) Combat is more fluid

GTA 5 players now have more control over their combat. Thanks to the Weapon Wheel, players can easily switch between their selections. This is considerably useful whenever they need the right weapon.

Along with special abilities and the cover system from GTA 4, combat is now more dynamic than ever before.

1) Players can switch between different characters

This is by far the biggest change in GTA 5. Players can now control multiple protagonists, each with their own personalities. This affects gameplay in a major way. For example, several GTA 5 missions switch between different perspectives. This also extends to what properties to buy.

GTA 5 set a precedent for non-linear gameplay and storytelling. It was neither intimidated nor hindered by its bespoke features. Suffice to say, Rockstar Games set the bar with this iconic title.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

