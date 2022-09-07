How to increase the number of accessible interiors in GTA 5

GTA 5 is nearly a decade old, and things have gotten pretty stagnant as far as the single-player campaign is concerned. Since the game's original launch on the PS3, the title has made its way to two succeeding generations of hardware, yet the story mode never got any content expansions or DLCs.

Apart from that, the map also isn't as large and interactive as compared to modern-day titles, further increasing the monotony. There’s only so many times a gamer can replay the story, and fans of the franchise have kept the single-player component fresh via mods.

The modding community associated with GTA 5 is huge and active to this day. One of the most popular mods for the game allows players to explore the interiors of areas that are locked off in the vanilla version. Here's what players need to do to experience this on their copies of Rockstar's classic.

Enable All Interiors mod for GTA 5: What it does, how to install, and more

For a game that was released in 2013, GTA 5 blew the competition out of the water. However, since Online took center stage, the single-player campaign hasn't maintained the same popularity.

Being an open-world game, Grand Theft Auto 5 locks players out of a few places in the story mode. Some areas are only accessible to players during missions, and some are completely locked unless players go online.

The Enable All Interiors mod by HKH191 truly breaks all boundaries and lets players explore the unknown. The city of Los Santos is highly populated and has tons of houses, business offices, and institutions to offer, but players cannot access them all on the vanilla version. This mod by HKH191 makes things a lot easier and opens all the locks with the click of a button.

The first version of Enable All Interiors was released back in March 2020 on the GTA5mods website. It has come a long way since then, and the latest version (11.0) was recently released on August 17, 2022.

At the moment, Enable All Interiors has over 400k downloads and 1600 likes, which is huge for a single mod on a competitive platform like GTA5mods.

Some of the most notable interiors the mod unlocks are:

Live Invader offices

FIB Building

Madrazo's Ranch

Lester's Sweatshop

Union Depository

Solomon's offices

Arcadius Tower

North Yankton

Maze Bank Tower

IAA Facility

Diamond Casino

Missile Silo

These are just a few from a long list of interiors that players can gain access to.

How to install Enable All Interiors in GTA 5

This program's installation requires players to have the Script Hook software pre-installed.

Gamers needs to locate and install the Enable All Interiors mod from the GTA5mods website.

Once the zip file has been downloaded, select all the files, apart from the "Readme" documents, and click copy.

Next, players must open up the game's main directory and open the Scripts folder. This should be already created if mods have been used before. If not, gamers can simply create a new folder and name it Scripts.

Paste the copied files into the Scripts folder.

The second part of the installation requires players to install Lemon UI.

Users must copy the link from the text document named 'LEMON UI DOWNLOAD LINK' in the mod pack and open it on a web browser.

Players must now download the program from the page.

Once all the files have been downloaded, players need to copy the contents of the SHDNV3 folder and paste them into the Scripts folder in the game's main directory.

Although the Lemon UI page specifies that players do not need to install the Script Hook Dot Net Version 2, that is incorrect. Players should follow the same method to get Version 2 as well. Without it, the Enable All Interiors mod will not work.

Once all these steps have been completed, players can load up GTA 5 and open the map to see new white markers on the map that denote opened interiors.

Note: Players should not attempt to play GTA Online with any form of mods installed as this could lead to a ban

Edited by Danyal Arabi