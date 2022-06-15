How the Infernus changed throughout the GTA series

Since the GTA series, Rockstar Games has undoubtedly carved a niche for itself in the open-world genre. Over the years, they have presented players with ample opportunity to explore the fictional cities on which each title is based.

For this purpose, they have provided users with some of the most unique and fancy wheels in gaming.

Rockstar does not often replicate elements of a single game across different iterations. However, one of the few things that seem to have survived through the series' evolution is the classic vehicle, Infernus.

The Infernus is a 2-door supercar, first introduced in Grand Theft Auto 3. Since then, it has appeared in many titles across different universes and gained a reputation for the same.

In the HD universe, it is manufactured by Pegassi. The vehicle has different features, appearances, and performance stats in almost every title.

Evolution of Infernus in GTA series

1) Infernus (GTA 3 and Liberty City Stories)

In Grand Theft Auto 3 and Liberty City Stories, the vehicle seems to have primarily been influenced by the Lamborghini Diablo. It features a long body, rounded lights, and an integrated spoiler, and the engine is visible under the front hood, despite an RMR layout as suggested by design.

The Infernus has a top speed of 149 mph or 240 kmph and five gears in these titles. Its performance is mostly consistent across all its appearances, with it being one of, if not the fastest, cars in each game.

The Infernus has a rear-wheel-drive architecture, unlike future portrayals that have an all-wheel-drive system, giving the car a good grip.

2) Infernus (GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories)

In Vice City and Vice City Stories, the Infernus resembles a Lamborghini Countach and features bulged headlights, rounded tail lights, and a spoiler. The engine is repositioned to the back.

The Infernus' AWD drivetrain in the Vice City Stories version has a 20 percent front, 80 percent rear torque distribution, and what appears to be a supercharged engine. It is ideal for cruising along the beach because of its speed and power.

3) Infernus (GTA San Andreas)

In Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, the Infernus resembles the first-generation Honda NSX and Cizeta-Moroder V16T. Its front and rear bumper seem to have been inspired by the Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Export Model, and it features a spoiler, along with square-shaped lamps and side ducts.

In this title, the Infernus can be modified in TransFender. Quite a few upgrades are available, including the wheels and hydraulics.

4) Pegassi Infernus (GTA 4)

In this game, the vehicle is manufactured by Pegassi and is primarily based on the first-generation Lamborghini Murciélago. It is characterized by its long body, rear-mid rear configuration, and the sides denote its aerodynamic profile.

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars has a similar design, except that it is available without a spoiler and has conventional doors. Infernus, one of the best racing cars in the title, maintains its legendary high-speed and acceleration abilities.

The vehicle has a top speed of 160 km/h. Like most Lamborghinis, it is laid out in a mid-engined all-wheel-drive layout.

5) Pegassi Infernus (GTA 5 and GTA Online)

\In GTA 5 and GTA Online, the designs primarily reflect the vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 4 except for a few interior and rim changes. The rims match the ones used on the Lamborghini Reventón, a limited production car. However, the classic Infernus model received some front and back changes.

In these titles, the Infernus retains its high-performing engine but exchanges understeer for oversteer and general poor stability. The vehicle has a 6-liter engine capable of pushing 610 hp of these titles and a top speed of 336 kmph.

In conclusion, Infernus is one of the series' most notable and oldest vehicles and seems to have aged well over the years. Players can expect it to be present in the upcoming game in the series if Rockstar follows the same path.

