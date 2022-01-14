How to install GTA San Andreas through Google Play

Thanks to Google Play, anybody with a compatible phone can put GTA San Andreas in their pockets.

Back in 2004, this game completely redefined the landscape of open world gaming. There was so much to do yet so little time, given the size and scope of its missions and maps. Several years later, this console experience is now available on mobile phones.

Anybody with an Android device can simply log into Google Play and install GTA San Andreas. While mobile gaming isn't for everyone, some players are always on the go and need something to keep them busy. GTA San Andreas offers more than 70 hours of gameplay, which is more than enough time.

It doesn't take long to install GTA San Andreas through the Google Play app

The Google Play app store allows mobile users to play various games. GTA San Andreas is currently Rockstar's biggest mobile game to date, taking up a grand total of 2.6 gigabytes.

Here is a simple guide to follow

Rockstar Games Customer Support recommends that players use the latest Android device. Once they log into their Google Play account, they can head over to the webpage for GTA San Andreas.

The game will cost players $6.99, which is relatively cheap by modern standards. There will be a green rectangle on the right side of the screen. Players should click on it to begin the installation process.

Google Play will ask players to choose a compatible device. After reading the terms and conditions, they can download the game. Once that is taken care of, Rockstar recommends that players reboot the system. They should also close the other apps when using this one.

Mobile features

GTA San Andreas players will have to use touch screen controls for the mobile version. Rockstar made sure to implement dual analog stick controls, which are used for player movement and camera adjustment.

For a better gameplay experience, the mobile port offers the following features:

High resolution graphics for a smaller screen

Support for cloud saves

Control scheme customization

Immersion tactile effects

Visual settings can be adjusted

Supports multiple languages

If players are having any issues with the game itself, they can always contact Rockstar Support. The company also has more information about the game on their official website.

Keep the following details in mind

In order to install this game on Android devices, players must give Google Play access to their USB storage. The app will have access to the following items:

Photos, media, and files

Wi-Fi connections

Full network access

Identity

Contacts

Google Play will also have the ability to modify or delete content from the USB storage itself. Players must accept these terms and conditions from the website. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to play GTA San Andreas on Android devices.

It won't be long before players can take to the streets of Los Santos. Thanks to the mission-based structure of the storyline, this is the type of game that can be played sporadically.

