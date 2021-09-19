How long has GTA 5 been out? Tracing the history of the game

GTA 5 was the magnum opus of Rockstar Games and the GTA franchise. It has remained relevant for almost a decade, and there hasn't been a sequel yet.

The GTA franchise is widely known as one of the most popular video game series ever. There are only a few active gamers who have never played a GTA title. While most of their games have achieved an impressive level of success, GTA 5 is by far the most successful.

It shattered all previous sales records and established itself as Rockstar's most popular product. GTA Online, its multiplayer counterpart, was even more profitable, and it is still being played today.

How old is GTA 5? Observing the history of the game

As with any significant games made by Rockstar, fans were highly hyped for the release of GTA 5. This series generates more buzz than any other in the gaming industry. The game was released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 on September 17, 2013, and it has been eight years since then.

GTA 5 was then ported for the PS4 and Xbox One, with better features and graphics. Dubbed the Enhanced Edition, it also came to Windows PCs in 2015. Fans are awaiting another relaunch, which is being called the Enhanced and Expanded Edition. Coming out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it has been delayed to March 2022.

Throughout these years, the one thing that has shined through and brought insane profits is GTA Online. It receives regular updates and is played by a massive, ever-increasing player base. The base game also received a few updates in its early years. These stopped in 2015 with the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update.

The majority of these updates added new content, such as new weapons and vehicles. Unlike GTA Online, the single-player game never received new story missions or similar DLCs.

The Future of GTA 5

As the first trailer for the upcoming re-release came out, fans were left extremely disappointed. The like/dislike ratio on the video itself is evidence of their discontentment. This isn't just because Rockstar and Take-Two are still milking the eight-year-old game.

Fans expected something new with this third edition of GTA 5. This was implied by the title itself - "Expanded and Enhanced." However, the features showcased in the trailer seem to hint that this is merely a port with a fancy name.

Some fans are still optimistic and expect that Rockstar may have a few surprises up their sleeves. Only time will tell whether or not this is correct.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar