GTA Online features a number of high-end, versatile properties but none quite outclass the Bunker in this regard. Not only does the Bunker help players scale the financial ladder in the game, but it also allows grinders to add more firepower to their weaponry.

Conducting Research in the Bunker allows players to acquire more advanced tech and unlock equipment for weaponized vehicles and the Mobile Operations Center.

To do Research in GTA Online, the player will need to complete a supply mission and then head over to the Disruption Logistics site on the Laptop in the R&D department. This has to be done during a public session.

Upon completion, the player will receive the requested Research equipment.

Research, however, does not take place in the blink of an eye. Like everything else in GTA Online, it demands time and patience.

This article explains how long Research can take in GTA Online

How long does Research take in GTA Online:

The time to do Research in GTA Online is contingent on how well developed the player's base is. Usually it takes about 4 - 6 hours.

Fully upgraded bunkers merely take 3.5 minutes to grind one complete Research unit (filling the entire bar will take 3 hours and thirty minutes). A Bunker without upgrades takes 5 minutes to generate 1 unit of Research (Filling the entire bar will take eight hours and thirty minutes.

GTA Online features 45 different projects in total and, on average, it will take about 200 hours to unlock them all.

These statistics show that while Research is extremely important, conducting it is not exactly a casual walk in the park. Most players, however, do opt for it as it's a great way to upgrade your weaponized vehicles and prized possessions in GTA Online.

Supplies stolen or purchased during allocated missions are converted into stock via Manufacturing. Players can also use it to level up the Research by unlocking various upgrades.