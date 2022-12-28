How to make easy money as a new solo GTA Online player

New GTA Online players who prefer to play solo can easily make a ton of money in the game. There are several ways to make money based on one's playstyle, and this guide will cover some of them.

This article only includes content up to the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Anything introduced after the patch won't be reflected below.

How to use Career Builder to make money in GTA Online

First, it's important to determine if you're a PS5/Xbox Series X|S player or a gamer on an older port of GTA Online. In the former case, you will have access to Career Builder. Players on the old-gen port will not have the same luxury of having a free business, some cash, guns, and vehicles.

Career Builder gives new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players $4 million to do the following in GTA Online:

Become either an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker

The option to purchase specific properties tied to those businesses

The ability to purchase select vehicles and weapons

You can have up to $1 million in freemode for anything else

All four business options include content that can be done efficiently by solo players. Here is how you can make easy money from each business in GTA Online:

Executive (Office): Sell Missions for Special Cargo and Vehicle Warehouse

Sell Missions for Special Cargo and Vehicle Warehouse Gunrunner (Bunker): Sell Missions and Ammu-Nation Contracts

Sell Missions and Ammu-Nation Contracts Nightclub Owner (Nightclub): Passive income and Sell Missions that rely on other properties

Passive income and Sell Missions that rely on other properties Biker (Clubhouse): Sell Missions for MC Businesses, Clubhouse Contracts, and Bike Service

Remember, PS4, Xbox One, and PC players don't get Career Builder.

How to make money when you have nothing in GTA Online

Fooligan Jobs pay very well and are super easy to unlock (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you don't have access to Career Builder, you have the following options to consider:

Do the First Dose Missions to unlock the Acid Lab business for free

Do Contact Missions

Do VIP Work

The best thing to do right away is the First Dose Missions since the Acid Lab business can be quite good for how little effort is involved. Similarly, completing First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe unlocks Fooligan Jobs, which can give players $50,000 and are easy to do once an hour.

Solo players can do all six First Dose missions, set up the Acid Lab, and do 10 Fooligan Jobs. Doing so will allow them to purchase the Acid Lab upgrades, which should be possible given the money they got from the previous missions.

A maxed-out Acid Lab normally gives players $335,200. You will make a good profit even if you buy all the supplies.

The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is quite easy to do for solo GTA Online players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best way to make money for a solo player that is F2P (that doesn't involve glitches) is by completing The Cayo Perico Heist. You can easily make over $900,000 at worst per successful run. It's not impossible for a solo player to make nearly $2 million if they collect the best primary target and enough secondary targets.

However, before starting the heist, you need $2,200,000 to buy the Kosatka. You can easily get this money if you already have access to Career Builder and have unlocked the Acid Lab business.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Which port do you play on? PS5 or Xbox Series X|S PS4, Xbox One, or PC 0 votes