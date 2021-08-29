How to make a private GTA Online server in 2021

GTA Online is a tough, competitive environment with many types of players. This can often be an incredibly frustrating experience, which is why players may opt for a more relaxed alternative.

Players may even end up bored with the tedious and repetitive aspects of the game and merely want something new. Others prefer to play with their friends only, without any hackers or the usual GTA Online mechanics. Fortunately, all these players have a simple solution.

FiveM is a mod for GTA 5 that allows the creation of customized multiplayer servers. This is distinct from GTA Online, and it has also led to the surge in popularity of GTA 5 RP. This article explains how players can make a private online server using FiveM.

Making a private GTA Online server in 2021

GTA Online players are well aware that using mods in GTA Online is strictly forbidden. In fact, playing the game after installing a mod for the story mode is quite risky and might result in a ban. However, there is no such risk with FiveM as it isn't technically using GTA Online at all.

This mod uses dedicated private servers to play GTA 5 in multiplayer mode. Players who wish to make their own private server should first download the FiveM mod from here.

After that is done, here are the steps that they need to follow:

Go to the FiveM website and click on Create your own server > Host your own server . This opens the documentation instructing how to create a private server.

and click on > . This opens the documentation instructing how to create a private server. Download and install Visual C++ Redistributable 2019 or newer from the given link near the top.

or newer from the given link near the top. Create a server folder anywhere on the computer and create two subfolders within it. One should be named artifacts , and the other should be called data .

folder anywhere on the computer and create two subfolders within it. One should be named , and the other should be called . Click the artifacts server link from the same documentation page and download the latest recommendation build according to the OS.

Extract the server.zip to the previously created artifacts folder.

The next steps are a bit more complicated, which is why players should follow this link. They can also follow the steps on this image:

There are 14 steps in total (Image via FiveM.net)

Players have to register a license key on the Cfx.re Keymaster service. The IP address must match the public IP address on which they will first use the key. It can be used on any IP after that, but only one server can be used at a time.

Note: Players will need to first sign up for an account on Cfx.re to access the Keymaster

Edited by Srijan Sen