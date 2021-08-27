Top 5 most annoying things that can happen to you in GTA Online

It has been almost 8 years since GTA Online was released, and it has managed to retain its popularity among players. Despite this, there are times when players want to rage quit the game.

GTA Online has seen several improvements over the years, with each major update. Many changes have been made to the game, such as balancing the gameplay and economy, preventing hackers, and fixing bugs. This doesn't mean that players will always have a delightful experience in the game.

Some of the most frustrating moments come from the core gameplay of GTA Online. As a competitive game, there will inevitably be winners and losers, and being on the losing end isn't fun. Another issue arises from the nature of multiplayer games. There are various types of players in GTA Online, and not all of them are reasonable.

This article looks at some of the worst things that can happen to a player in the game.

GTA Online: 5 most frustrating things that can happen to a player in the game

1) Getting banned for exploiting glitches

Rockstar's stated policy is that they may ban players for a variety of reasons. This might involve exploiting bugs, utilizing hacks and mods, modifying game files, or interfering with other players' gameplay experiences.

It is completely acceptable for a hacker or modder to get banned from the game. However, the banhammer extends to those who merely exploit the glitches already present in the game. Such players might log in to see that their account was banned without any explanation.

2) Getting griefed

This is one of the most common reasons to be mad about in GTA Online. Griefers are players who play the game mostly to harass other players and ruin their experience. Encountering such a player is bound to be common in a sandbox game like GTA Online.

The worst possible scenario is when a camping griefer ambushes the player outside the LSCM. Such a moment is enough to want to throw down the controllers. Unfortunately, this problem isn’t likely to go away since Rockstar has done little to combat griefers. The Oppressor Mk 2’s presence in the game makes griefing quite an easy thing to do.

3) Losing a mission due to a hacker

Hackers have always been rampant in GTA Online for PCs. Console players don’t have to deal with them as often as PC gamers do.

Nothing is more frustrating than spending considerable time and effort in the game only to lose to a hacker. Thankfully, Rockstar has been taking down some mod trainers for the game recently.

4) Getting stuck with a vehicle

An often underlooked danger in GTA Online is the possibility of having a vehicle stuck in the game. Players can get stuck in a variety of places, including the most unexpected ones.

As a precaution, players should buy the Up-n-Atomizer and carry it whenever possible. In a hostile and competitive world like GTA Online, players can’t always depend on others to help them.

5) Not being able to save the game

A common bug in GTA Online is when the game displays a message saying that the game couldn’t be saved. This is usually due to server issues and can be fixed with a couple of tricks.

However, these tricks don’t always work for all players. It can also be annoying to wait for it to be resolved, since it can take up an indefinite amount of time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod