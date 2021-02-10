As with any good heist in GTA Online, the Cayo Perico Heist gives players plenty to choose from when dropping into El Rubio's compound for a strictly unfriendly visit.

The players are tasked with stealing files that are important to the Madrazo family, but the rest of the compound and its riches are open season to GTA Online players.

The game has been steadily introducing bigger and better heists, and Cayo Perico might just be the best one yet. In terms of payouts, this heist is quite generous, and with repeated playthroughs, players stand to earn quite a bit.

Apart from the primary objectives, the payout of the heist is dependent on two more types of loot:

Primary Loot Secondary Loot

Secondary Loot takes up space in the loot bag, which fills up quite quickly if the player is braving the heist alone. So it literally pays to bring a crew in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist.

How much are Bearer Bonds worth in the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online?

Advertisement

Scoping out the island prior to embarking on the heist is key to making the big bucks in the Cayo Perico Heist. During the intel gathering missions, players can scope out all the Primary and Secondary Loot before the heist and then simply blitz through the compound to pick up all the loot previously spotted.

Bearer Bonds are a type of Primary Loot that pays out quite handsomely should players manage to bag them while facing heavy opposition from El Rubio's security.

Payout breakdown of Primary Loot in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist:

Tequila: $900,000 (Normal), $990,000 (Hard)

Ruby Necklace: $1,000,000 (Normal), $1,100,000 (Hard)

Bearer Bonds: $1,100,000 (Normal), $1,210,000 (Hard)

Pink Diamond: $1,300,000(Normal), $1,430,000 (Hard)

Payout breakdown of Secondary Loot ﻿in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

Cash: $85,000-$90,000, 25% Weight

Weed: $147,870, 33% Weight

Cocaine: $220,095, 50% Weight

Painting: $189,500, 50% Weight

Gold: $332,184, ~66% Weight

Also read: 5 reasons why GTA 5 proved to be the most successful title for Rockstar Games