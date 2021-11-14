How much does GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition cost and is it worth buying now?

On November 11, Rockstar Games released the remastered versions of the original GTA Trilogy. The games were released as a celebration of the 20 year anniversary of the release of the extremely successful GTA 3.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released for the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems and will soon be released for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. The games are packaged as a box set of all three games sold together. Players can buy the trilogy for $59.99 in the USA.

Prices vary across different platforms and sometimes differ depending on the region.

Prices for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition across digital stores for every region

Here is a breakdown of the prices of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition across different regions:

US: The price of the game across platforms is the same for the US editions - $59.99.

UK: The prices of the games across platforms in UK is £54.99.

Europe: European countries will have the same price for the game across all digital stores which is priced at €59.99.

Australia: The Australian market went a different way by pricing the PC version cheaper than the console ones. The price for the game on PC is A$90.95 and the console editions are priced at A$99.95 for both PS and Xbox.

India: The price for the PC version is more expensive in India, at ₹4,994 and the console versions are cheaper, at ₹3,999.

Players can find games on their respective stores depending on the platform. Players can locate the games by checking out Rockstar Games' official store website. The games however have been inaccessible since launch as Rockstar is working to remove files unintentionally left inside the games.

These are the prices for the digital versions of the game. The physical copies of the games will be released on December 6, 2021. The game was up for presale from October 27 and could be pre-installed from November 6. The games' poor launch and buggy releases have drawn criticism from the community as pre-order customers are locked out of the games that they paid for.

For the players who bought GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Games store are receiving a $10 discount for any second purchase that costs $15 or more. However, in the store and games' current state, purchasing the game may be a less than ideal experience for players. This discount will expire on January 16, 2022.

