How much power does CJ have in GTA San Andreas?

From rags to riches, CJ is arguably one of the most powerful characters in GTA San Andreas (if not the entire series).

At the start of the game, CJ barely had any pocket change. His gang was severely weakened, most of his allies betrayed him, and he was framed for crimes he didn't commit. CJ was left stranded in the wilderness at one point. Eventually, his reputation goes from a mouse to a lion.

GTA San Andreas showcases CJ's sudden rise to power. By the end of the game, all his enemies are dealt with. CJ now rules over the criminal underworld. Players may wonder about his true wealth and influence in GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas: Assessing CJ's meteoric rise

To get a good idea of CJ's power, it's best to use a 100% completed game. This will reveal his true potential in terms of game design. GTA San Andreas is a very ambitious game of its time. The size and scope of CJ's operations are a sight to behold. Here is the true extent of his money and power.

Grove Street Families rule over Los Santos

GTA San Andreas starts off by putting CJ at a disadvantage. His gang was nearly overrun by rivals Ballas and Vagos. Players can regain their turf via Gang Warfare. This feature allows them to fight over territories.

Theoretically, CJ can turn the entire Los Santos map green. Once the player takes over all the territories, the rival gangs will not return. Grove Street Families no longer have any threats to deal with as Big Smoke and C.R.A.S.H. were already taken out during the game's climax.

Los Santos now belongs to CJ. If the player finds every spray tag, his entire gang will carry powerful weaponry. Coupled with that, CJ can also recruit up to seven bodyguards.

CJ owns properties and businesses everywhere

There are several properties that belong to CJ. GTA San Andreas is broken up into multiple cities and regions. Of course, CJ isn't just limited to Los Santos. He runs businesses from San Fierro to Las Venturas. In fact, he manages a criminal empire throughout the entire state.

CJ's properties range from aircraft hangars to casino ventures. He can generate large amounts of money with these assets. That's not even counting his various safehouses. If enemies were looking for CJ, he could be anywhere.

He made several powerful allies in GTA San Andreas

CJ may no longer have enemies, but he certainly has allies. He has a close relationship with Cesar Vialpando and Wu Zi Mu. While the former runs a small gang, the latter oversees a large criminal syndicate. The Triads have proven themselves to be successful businessmen.

There is also Madd Dogg, who is a famous musician. CJ now has connections within the entertainment industry. He can turn a profit in several ways.

As a bonus, CJ can master various fighting styles

GTA San Andreas allows players to choose between unique fighting styles. The most powerful one is in Las Venturas. CJ could learn kickboxing, which gives him a powerful clinch and is guaranteed to knock enemies out.

CJ's abilities should never be questioned.

In summary

Also Read

Very few characters hold as much power as CJ. The closest would be Tommy Vercetti and the GTA 5 protagonists. Altogether, this is a very respectable company to have. CJ is among the greatest criminals in the entire series. He is one of the reasons why GTA San Andreas was a big deal.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul