GTA 5 is a game with three main protagonists. Each character is crazier than the other, all hailing from different backgrounds.

GTA 5 features these three characters doing several missions together, which tells a story of what kind of people they are.

Trevor is the craziest of the lot and shows a lot of insane character traits throughout the story mode in GTA 5.

How old is Trevor in GTA 5? All you need to know

Trevor Phillips was born in the Canadian border region of America on November 14, 1967, which makes him 38 years old in 2013 (The year GTA 5 is based in). Since his childhood, Trevor has dealt with a lot of trauma. He was always moving around with his mother. Trevor had an abusive dad who used to get violent with his mother and him.

Trevor grew up in five states across two countries. He has changed 14 homes, three care homes and has been to two correctional facilities. He had a complicated relationship with his mother, as she was always emotionally abusive and was condescending towards Trevor.

Trevor was abandoned by his father at a shopping mall, which he later burned down in retaliation. He had a brother named Ryan who died in an accident prior to 2013.

Trevor didn't receive any proper form of education as a child because he dropped out of school. Trevor had a talent for flying jets and he enlisted himself in the airforce to fly fighter jets, but was deemed mentally unstable just days before completing his training, by the "witch" in charge of psychological evaluation.

Trevor is known to be a criminal for most of his life as well as a crazy rage maniac who does things in his own way. He started by doing petty crimes with no direction in his mind. He met Michael Townley in 1993 and that was the beginning of his career as a proper criminal.

The start of GTA 5 shows the mission that went wrong for Trevor, Michael and their friend Brad. Trevor was made to believe that Michael was dead while Brad was in prison. When he learned that Michael was not dead, Trevor felt betrayed but happy at the same time that his long lost buddy was still alive and they had a chance to get back to being the band of thieves together.

Trevor meets Michael after 9 years in GTA 5 ( Source: Gta.fandom.com )

The truth was that Brad had gotten shot and didn't survive the damage and Michael had faked his death to leave the life of crime behind to live an honest life. But everything changed when Trevor found out the truth about Michael and Brad, leaving him furious.

Towards the end of GTA 5, Franklin is told to kill Trevor or Michael. Trevor’s fate depends on the choice the player makes.

