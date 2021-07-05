How to participate in Carnage missions in GTA Online

It is tough to get bored in GTA Online simply because of the number of activities a player can partake in.

It is true that grinding has become a major aspect of moving up in the competitive world of GTA Online. The lack of a decent anti-hacking system makes it even more frustrating, as players have to deal with hackers and griefers.

Despite all this, the core formula of GTA Online, which Rockstar continues to improve with each update, remains quite intriguing. A player in this game has plenty of side activities to engage in apart from the usual missions and heists.

Carnage is one of the many Adversary Modes in GTA Online that came out with the Arena War update.

GTA Online: All the information about Carnage Arena War game mode

What is Carnage Adversary Mode?

Arena War modes are essentially Adversary Modes with the same PvP principle, even though they are branded as their own series. Players are limited to "Arena Contenders" in these game modes, which are basically a few vehicles especially built for arena combat.

After purchasing an Arena Workshop, these game modes contribute to the player's Arena War Career path by accumulating Arena Points and unlocking rewards.

Carnage is an Arena War Adversary Mode is a type of vehicular death match where the end-goal is survival.

“There's no need to overcomplicate things: Americans have always known how to have good, old fashioned, rats-in-a-sack, murder-orgy fun. All we need to do is provide a fresh and unpredictable set of tools, roll the cameras, and get the hell out of the way. No mercy, no disqualification, no safe word.” - Description for Carnage

How to play Carnage in GTA Online?

Players will have to follow these instructions to play Carnage:

When in GTA Online, they have to first access the Pause menu

Then, select Play Jobs > Rockstar Created

Select Arena Wars > Carnage

This will start matchmaking with other players in GTA Online and one may opt to invite their friends as well. Carnage is definitely one of the best Arena War game modes and it is a lot easier than the others.

Carnage Adversary Mode: Details and Gameplay

Upon loading a game of Carnage, the host has the option of choosing between a Last Man Standing or a Last Team Standing mode.

Teams are placed on opposite sides of the arena when the round begins and must utilize their vehicles to destroy competitors.

Vehicles with mounted weapons can be used and are unlocked immediately after the game begins, but drive-by weapons are disabled.

If a player is killed, they are knocked out of the round and forced to watch from the spectator box. Eliminated players can also employ traps, turrets, RC Banditos, and Battle Drones to inflict harm on the remaining competitors.

If a winner cannot be established, the player with the most kills accounted for throughout the round wins.

