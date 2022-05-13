How to play Freemode Events in GTA Online to Win 4x cash and RP this week?

Rockstar Games has recently released a new weekly update for GTA Online, giving players a huge opportunity to earn 4x rewards by playing Freemode Events.

Freemode Events & Challenges are occurring more than ever, happening every nine minutes and paying 4x GTA$ and RP. Users can also earn a staggering amount of GTA$200K on completing three Freemode Challenges: Longest Wheelie Challenge, Near Misses Challenge, and Low Flying Challenge.

Since Rockstar is giving four times the rewards for playing these events, here's how gamers can engage with them.

Everything to know about Freemode Events

Introduced in the Freemode Events update, Freemode Events see players compete in different game competitions without the need to join missions or loading screens.

How many types of Freemode Events are there?

After the updates over the years, there are currently 12 types of Freemode Events available:

1) Challenges – Challenges are simple, last for less time, and are categorized into three – combat, vehicles, and general gameplay. They become available for players to compete randomly and reward users upon completion.

2) Business Battles – Gamers can compete in head-to-head battles over huge drops of Business goods. Players need to deliver to the designated location on the map to earn rewards.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Freemode Events and Challenges are occurring more frequently than normal and paying out a staggering 4X GTA$ and RP to all competitors.



Freemode Events and Challenges are occurring more frequently than normal and paying out a staggering 4X GTA$ and RP to all competitors.

Plus, complete 3 Freemode Challenges this week to receive a GTA$200K bonus:

3) Time Trials – Time Trials are a form of short races where individuals need to beat the par time.

4) Air Checkpoints – Users compete in collecting checkpoints in San Andreas skies.

5) Checkpoints – Players compete in collecting checkpoints spread around San Andreas, either on land or sea.

6) Criminal Damage – Gamers need to cause the most destruction in the given time limit.

7) Hold The Wheel – Players need to steal a targeted vehicle and hold it for the most prolonged duration.

8) Hot Property – Individuals need to collect a briefcase and hold it for as long as possible.

9) Hunt The Beast – Users need to hunt down a random GTA Online player (beast) who, on the other hand, needs to visit ten landmarks.

10) Kill List – Gamers need to destroy Merryweather patrols with an armed vehicle.

11) King of the Castle – Players fight to capture a targeted area for the longest time.

12) Penned In – Users compete to remain inside a moving area which gets smaller with time.

How to play Freemode Events in GTA Online?

Freemode Events are automatically triggered and randomly become available for all GTA Online gamers in a session, including a Public, Crew, Invite, or Friends only.

A minimum of four players need to be available at a time for the Freemode Events to be triggered accordingly. Some events require at least ten players to be available.

At the end of the day, Freemode Events are an excellent way to keep individuals engaged in various activities, earn side income, and increase RP.

Edited by Ravi Iyer