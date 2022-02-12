How to download and play GTA 5 on smartphones using Steam Link from PC (Feb 2022)

With rumors of a Steam Deck release for GTA 5, fans have been excited to play the game on a handheld. However, not everyone has reserved a Steam Deck, and the console is only available in a handful of regions right now.

Fortunately, there's an easier way to enjoy the game on a handheld device, and that is through Steam Link. Here's how players can get to experience this.

Step-by-step instructions on how to use Steam Link to play GTA 5 on smartphones

Here are the requirements for playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on smartphones using Steam Link:

A mid-range/high-end Android smartphone.

A PC that is able to run Grand Theft Auto 5.

A high-speed internet connection, preferably with very low ping.

A Steam account, with Grand Theft Auto 5 purchased and available in the Steam Library.

Players will need to download the Steam Link app on their smartphone (link here). Players can find out more details on the Steam Link app from the official webpage (link here).

Steps for playing GTA 5 on smartphones

Steam Link is essentially an app that streams games onto smartphones (Image via Steam)

Steam Link allows users to remotely stream games from their PCs on their mobile devices. Interestingly, any game that the player owns in their Steam Library can be streamed using this app. Here are the steps players need to follow after connecting their phones to the same network as their PC:

GTA 5, once purchased, has to be installed in the player's PC.

Using the Steam Link app, players must link their phone with their PC.

The next step is to hit the Start Playing button on the Steam app from the PC. This will switch the screen to the Big Picture mode, which makes the Android device mirror the PC display.

The final step is to select GTA 5 from their Steam library and hit the Play button.

The game will begin on the PC, while the display and audio will be streamed to the mobile phone. Players may use their phones to operate the game or attach a controller of their choice.

When utilizing Steam Link, the bandwidth and latency between the PC and the device will affect the streaming performance. As a result, having a good internet connection, especially with minimal latency, is advised (20ms to 40ms). This is especially useful for GTA Online.

Edited by Atul S