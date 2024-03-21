How to play GTA Online Motor Wars for double bonuses this week? (March 21-27, 2024)

GTA Online Motor Wars has returned to the limelight after the recent weekly update threw extra bonuses. From March 21-27, 2024, players can participate in this action-filled competitive game mode to earn double cash and RP. The Motor Wars is an adversary mode that debuted in 2017 as part of the Smuggler’s Run update. Up to four different teams can collide with each other in the GTA Online Motor Wars.

However, one might wonder where to find the adversary mode due to the sheer amount of content available nowadays. This article aims to guide everyone on how to start the GTA Online Motor Wars in the easiest way possible.

GTA Online Motor Wars: How to quickly access the adversary mode (March 21-27, 2024)

Just like other adversary modes, the Motor Wars can be started right from the Pause Menu. Here’s how to access it in 2024 and earn double rewards after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Step 1 – Open the Pause (Options) menu

– Open the Pause (Options) menu Step 2 – Go to the Online tab from the top

– Go to the Online tab from the top Step 3 – Select Jobs

– Select Jobs Step 4 – Choose Play Jobs

– Choose Play Jobs Step 5 – Open Adversary Modes

– Open Adversary Modes Step 6 – Scroll and select any of the listed Motor Wars games

As of March 2024, there are seven different locations available for playing the adversary mode. Here’s a complete list of maps available for the adversary mode, all eligible for the 2x bonuses this week:

Motor Wars I

Motor Wars II

Motor Wars III

Motor Wars IV

Motor Wars V

Motor Wars VI

Motor Wars VII

Everything else to know about GTA Online Motor Wars in 2024

Just like the typical Last Team Standing match, the main objective of the GTA Online Motor Wars is to eliminate all opposing teams to win a match. However, this adversary mode gives a variety of lethal weapons and weaponized vehicles for players to take advantage of.

Here’s the list of all weapons that can be found during a match:

Fist

Pistol

Knife

SMG

Micro SMG

Special Carbine

Assault Shotgun

Combat MG

Rocket Launcher

Grenade Launcher

Railgun

Let’s look at all of the weaponized vehicles available for players (some are exclusive to certain maps):

Half-track

Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

Insurgent Pick-Up

Technical Custom

Technical Aqua (only in maps VII, VI, V, II)

Ruiner 2000 (only in map VII)

Nightshark + Anti-Aircraft Trailer

Weaponized Tampa

Dune FAV

If players love Last Team Standing-style games, the Motor Wars is a must-try this week.

