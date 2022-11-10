How to play GTA Vice City Stories in the modern day

GTA Vice City Stories is a classic game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but learning how to play it today can be tricky.

The title was only officially playable on three platforms: PSP, PS2, and PS3. Most of the other 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto titles were officially available on iOS and Android devices. Even something like Liberty City Stories was purchasable.

Unfortunately, GTA Vice City Stories was never made available for purchase on iOS or Android. The title isn't even officially available on PC.

Thus, many gamers may wonder how they can play GTA Vice City Stories today.

Purchasing physical copy and other options you can use to play GTA Vice City Stories today

Victor Vance is a memorable protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City Stories is notoriously hard to play for a newcomer looking to get it for the first time. If you want to have the game in your collection, you have two options:

Purchase a physical copy of GTA Vice City Stories for either the PSP or PS2

Get its ISO online

Sadly, GTA Vice City Stories isn't available in most digital retailers. Whether you choose to purchase it or get its ISO is up to you. APK files of the game are also available online for mobile gamers, but they're not officially endorsed by Rockstar Games.

If you get a physical copy, simply put it in your console and boot it up.

Getting the game legally

There are several sites where you can buy a physical copy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Your options to obtain GTA Vice City Stories legally today are incredibly limited. Most physical and digital retailers don't sell PSP or PS2 games. Hence, you're often forced to buy a copy of the game on sites like Amazon or eBay.

The price range for this game is all over the place. Some copies of just the disc may cost $35, but having the disc and its case can cost over $250. It is highly recommended that you do your research about the credibility of the seller since the current stocks of the game are always fluctuating.

Rockstar Games has made no announcement in recent years regarding the game becoming more accessible to the general public.

Note: If you plan on buying this game, you will also need a PSP, PS2, or PS3 to play it. Alternatively, you can rip the ISO and play it on an emulator.

Notes on emulators and ISOs

The difficulty in obtaining this game legally has led many gamers to pirate it. Emulators are legal, but distributing ISOs of something you don't own technically isn't. Thus, this guide can't cover how you find the GTA Vice City Stories ISO if you don't already own the game.

If you need an emulator, here are two good options:

PCSX2 for the PS2 PS2

PPSSPP for the PSP

You will have to dump the bios from the actual consoles you own if you wish to do it legally.

Is Vice City Stories worth playing today?

It was fun back then, and it's still fun today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City Stories is a blast for anybody who enjoyed the classic PS2 Grand Theft Auto games. The younger generation will miss some quality-of-life updates introduced in the later games in the series. However, they might still enjoy this title if they can look past that flaw.

Vice City Stories is basically a video game that enhances all of the original gameplay elements from GTA Vice City and makes it better.

