How to put on low grip tires in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

GTA Online has added many new features to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update. Tending to tuner fashion, the game has gone all out when it comes to cars and car modifications.

Cars being the main focus of the update and everything surrounding them, Rockstar Games has tried to cover every corner of the car enthusiast's request.

The Los Santos Tuners update features the Car Meet, a place where players can meet, relax and do everything related to cars. Be it racing each other or modifying the vehicles, the Car Meet has everything. Along with many new cars, GTA Online has new car modifications to try out.

Where there are cars, there are fanatics that are looking to drift them. Rockstar responded to the community's request by adding low grip tires to the game as one of the available mods for the cars in GTA Online.

How to purchase and apply low grip tires in GTA Online

Drifting has never been better in GTA Online, thanks to the low grip tires in the Los Santos Tuners update. These Low Grip tires can be added to cars by going to the Car Meet.

Low Grip tires drop the car traction stats in order to make them drift better.

How to unlock the Car Meet Mechanic

Go to the Los Santos Car Meet location on the Map. Get the Car Meet membership from Mimi for $50,000.

This will unlock the Car Meet Mechanic that can help you buy these low grip tires. Once the Car Meet Mechanic is available, players can follow these steps to get low grip tires:

After getting the car meet membership, the next step is to meet the Car Meet Mechanic called Annis Remus. In the car upgrad menu, players need to select Wheels. Next step will be to select Tires. Players will then need to select the Tires Enhancements option. Players need to purchase the Low Grip Tires that will cost them $500. Once the tires are purchased players can equip them from the interaction menu.

Edited by Ashish Yadav