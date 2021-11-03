How to ragdoll in GTA 5

GTA 5 players have the option to manually ragdoll themselves.

Ragdoll physics is what makes modern games fun. The GTA series no longer relies on preset animations. Simply pushing someone over a trash can is satisfying. Each NPC reacts differently to force, and this includes the players themselves. It’s a very dynamic feature.

Of course, the ragdoll physics aren’t quite as extensive as GTA 4. It’s reduced even further in GTA Online. Regardless, players can still mess around with it. All it takes is a specific button combination, depending on the platform (PC or console).

Here is how GTA 5 players can ragdoll

GTA 5 players can learn how to ragdoll themselves. It poses no risk to their overall health. This can also be a fun way to fool around. Here's what GTA 5 players should keep in mind.

Basic controls

Manual controls for ragdolling will depend on the platform. GTA 5 players should memorize the following button layouts for their respective platforms:

PlayStation : Press Square, followed by the Circle button

: Press Square, followed by the Circle button Xbox : Press X , followed by the B button

: Press X , followed by the B button PC: Press SPACE, followed by the R key

GTA 5 players will now fall over to the ground. This can be an amusing feature if the player is bored. However, if the button combo is done incorrectly, the players will jump instead.

Keep in mind that this feature is exclusive to GTA 5. It cannot be done in GTA Online, despite a similar controller layout.

How ragdoll physics work in GTA 5

The above video uses modded gameplay. Nonetheless, the same physics applies to GTA 5. Character models will go limp when falling down. They may also brace themselves for impact. Here is what normally causes it:

Falling over a set of stairs

Getting run over by a vehicle

Running into a wall

Keep in mind that players can injure themselves. It all depends on the severity of the force. The harder a player is hit, the more health they lose. Thankfully, there is a safer way to showcase these physics.

GTA 5 allows players to ragdoll without getting hit. All it requires is correct button input and they can demonstrate the ragdoll effect without taking damage.

Difference between other games

Right away, players can tell the difference between GTA 4 and GTA 5. The former is far more exaggerated with ragdoll physics. Niko will be sent flying across a great distance. By comparison, GTA 5 tones it down a considerable amount. The above video provides a good showcase.

GTA Online reduces the ragdoll effect even further. While GTA 5 shares the same game engine, there are major differences. The online mode has disabled the ragdoll function. Players will also not collide with objects as much.

This can be tested in the game itself. When playing GTA 5, try to jump into a wall. Now do the same with GTA Online. Players will notice the difference right away. One can presume Rockstar Games toned down physics to avoid player frustration as online play can be rather unpredictable.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

