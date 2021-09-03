GTA Online players need to have $50,000 in their bank account to become a VIP.
Otherwise, that's the only primary requirement. VIPs can enjoy the same content as CEOs do in GTA Online. They can run an organization and handle various businesses that require the player to be in an organization. The main differences between a VIP and a CEO are how the player becomes one and how long it lasts.
CEOs are permanent. They require an office, but they don't need a certain amount of money in the bank. Technically, becoming a CEO is more expensive than becoming a VIP, as the cheapest office is $1,000,000. However, VIPs are only temporary, so players will have to renew their status each time it expires.
How to register as a VIP in GTA Online
The only requirement for registering as a VIP in GTA Online is that the player needs $50,000 in their bank account (the process is free). It's worth noting that the player only becomes a VIP for four hours, and they will have to renew it each time it expires (or become a CEO for a permanent bonus).
To become a VIP, the GTA Online player must:
- Open up the Interaction Menu.
- Go to SecuroServ.
- Register as a CEO/VIP (depending on what is applicable).
That's it. Now, the player can enjoy all of the same benefits as a CEO, but they should remember to renew it every four hours.
Benefits of being a VIP
The following businesses require the player to be in an organization:
- Warehouses
- Vehicle Warehouses
- Bunkers
- Hangars
- Facilities
- Nightclubs
VIPs can also purchase a:
- Master Penthouse
- Kosatka
VIPs can also hire bodyguards and associates, thus bestowing them some bonuses. Bodyguards get 100 RP a minute, and Associates get 200 RP a minute. If they drive the VIP around, they will also get more RP.
Organization abilities in GTA Online
Being a VIP means that GTA Online players still have the same organization abilities as a CEO. That means that these players can:
- Request a Luxury Helicopter for $5,000 (if the player purchased an office)
- Drop Bullshark Testosterone for $1,000
- Drop Ammo for $1,000
- Drop Super Heavy Armor for $1,500
- Ghost Organization for $12,000
- Bribe Authorities (removes Wanted Levels and grants immunity for two minutes) for $15,000
- Spectate Bodyguards for free
VIPs can also ask for the following vehicles, which are free if the player owns them in GTA Online:
- Turreted Limo for $20,000
- Baller LE LWB for $5,000
- XLS for $5,000 (if the player purchased a small warehouse)
- BeeJay XL for free
- Buzzard Attack Chopper for $25,000
- Cognoscenti for $5,000
- Brickade for $9,000 (if the player purchased a large warehouse)
- Rumpo Custom for $7,000 (if the player purchased a medium warehouse)
- Dinghy for $5,000
- Volatus for $10,000 (if the player purchased an office)
- Schafter LWB for $5,000
- Washington for free
- Stretch for free
- Patriot for free
- Super Diamond for $5,000
- SuperVolito for $10,000
- Sanchez for free
- Duneloader for free
- Bodhi for free
- Havok for free (if the VIP owns it)