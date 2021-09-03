GTA Online players need to have $50,000 in their bank account to become a VIP.

Otherwise, that's the only primary requirement. VIPs can enjoy the same content as CEOs do in GTA Online. They can run an organization and handle various businesses that require the player to be in an organization. The main differences between a VIP and a CEO are how the player becomes one and how long it lasts.

CEOs are permanent. They require an office, but they don't need a certain amount of money in the bank. Technically, becoming a CEO is more expensive than becoming a VIP, as the cheapest office is $1,000,000. However, VIPs are only temporary, so players will have to renew their status each time it expires.

How to register as a VIP in GTA Online

The only requirement for registering as a VIP in GTA Online is that the player needs $50,000 in their bank account (the process is free). It's worth noting that the player only becomes a VIP for four hours, and they will have to renew it each time it expires (or become a CEO for a permanent bonus).

To become a VIP, the GTA Online player must:

Open up the Interaction Menu. Go to SecuroServ. Register as a CEO/VIP (depending on what is applicable).

That's it. Now, the player can enjoy all of the same benefits as a CEO, but they should remember to renew it every four hours.

Benefits of being a VIP

Bunkers are an insanely useful business to own (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following businesses require the player to be in an organization:

Warehouses

Vehicle Warehouses

Bunkers

Hangars

Facilities

Nightclubs

VIPs can also purchase a:

Master Penthouse

Kosatka

VIPs can also hire bodyguards and associates, thus bestowing them some bonuses. Bodyguards get 100 RP a minute, and Associates get 200 RP a minute. If they drive the VIP around, they will also get more RP.

Organization abilities in GTA Online

Being a VIP means that GTA Online players still have the same organization abilities as a CEO. That means that these players can:

Request a Luxury Helicopter for $5,000 (if the player purchased an office)

Drop Bullshark Testosterone for $1,000

Drop Ammo for $1,000

Drop Super Heavy Armor for $1,500

Ghost Organization for $12,000

Bribe Authorities (removes Wanted Levels and grants immunity for two minutes) for $15,000

Spectate Bodyguards for free

VIPs can also ask for the following vehicles, which are free if the player owns them in GTA Online:

Turreted Limo for $20,000

Baller LE LWB for $5,000

XLS for $5,000 (if the player purchased a small warehouse)

BeeJay XL for free

Buzzard Attack Chopper for $25,000

Cognoscenti for $5,000

Brickade for $9,000 (if the player purchased a large warehouse)

Rumpo Custom for $7,000 (if the player purchased a medium warehouse)

Dinghy for $5,000

Volatus for $10,000 (if the player purchased an office)

Schafter LWB for $5,000

Washington for free

Stretch for free

Patriot for free

Super Diamond for $5,000

SuperVolito for $10,000

Sanchez for free

Duneloader for free

Bodhi for free

Havok for free (if the VIP owns it)

