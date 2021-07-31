GTA 5 is one of the world's most popular games. If players haven't played it, they still know of the game and that it was made by Rockstar. A successor to the infamous Vice City and San Andreas, GTA 5 is one of the most played games in the scene.

GTA 5 is a game where combat is one of the main features players need to master to get through. Be it shooting or hand-to-hand combat, players need to play the game for a while before they become really good at taking down enemies.

GTA 4 added a new feature to the Grand Theft Auto series, which was taking cover. This mechanic became a huge hit in the game and so Rockstar games kept it in their next game.

While making GTA 5 though, the developers thought of how to make combat a little more challenging, and that's how they came up with the Roll mechanic. The roll can be used to dodge various things in GTA 5. It can help players dodge bullets and oncoming vehicles.

When a player is out of cover and is under gunfire, they have very few options to reach safety, and rolling into a safe spot is one of the best bets. Rolling helps them avoid damage as they approach a safe place.

How to roll in GTA 5 : A step-by-step beginner’s guide

To roll in GTA 5, players need to have their aim activated. Players need to aim at a target and press the roll button.

Playstation

Players need to aim at a target and press the square button with the direction of the roll to roll in GTA 5

XBOX

Players need to aim at a target and press the X button with the direction of the roll to roll in GTA 5

PC

Players need to aim at a target and press the jump button (usually spacebar) with the direction of the roll to roll in GTA 5

Edited by Nikhil Vinod