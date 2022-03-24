How to sell a plane in GTA Online next-gen

GTA Online next-gen missions do not differ from those of the original version. Neither does buying or owning any of the proprties in the game. In the newly enhanced version, gamers can really enjoy these missions a little bit more than usual in high resolution and graphic detail, enjoying the ray tracing from the airplanes and bodies of water and the like.

Plane sale missions are not very difficult in the grand scheme of things and once players are all set up in their own Hangar, they can start the business to accumilate a lot of money if their focus is right.

This article will talk about how to sell a plane in GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox X/S.

GTA Online plane sales are a great way to make money

First things first, players who want to be involved in the flight game and start aqcuiring and selling planes will first need to purchase a Hangar. The five main Hangar properties are for sale on the Maze Bank Foreclosure website, giving access to gamers via an in-game computer or the mobile phone's internet.

Below is a quick step-by-step guide from purchasing a hangar to selling a plane.

Purchase Hangar property from Maze Bank Foreclosure website.

Fill warehouse with variety of arcraft (Pegasus vehicles cannot be sold).

Feel free to upgrade any planes or helicopters, this will add to their value.

To select a plane to sell, simply climb inside it to initiate options.

In the 'Aircraft Workshop' interaction menu that pops up, scroll down and select 'Sell.'

The value will be shown on the next menu and confirmation is required again.

Ater a final confirmation screen the vehicle will be sold for the allotted amount.

Once gamers' Hangars are fully operational, they can begin to sell planes in GTA Online with relative ease. Similar to car garages where players have the option to sell a vehicle, even after upgrading, Hangars offer the same for gamers who own a collection of planes on their property.

Gamers should take note that if they buy personal planes that are considered Pegasus vehicles, they will remain in the Hangar and will not be available for sale.

Players can't sell their personal Pegasus vehicles (Image via Tuff Gong/YouTube)

It is also worth noting that players will need to have a workshop in their Hangar to be able to sell planes. The workshop does cost over $ 1million but is a very worthwhile investment. Any modifications that players make, which can run to the value of hundreds of thousands of dollars, will also be taken into consideration for the re-sale price of the vehicle.

Disregarding the price of the five main hangars, players should choose the location that feels best to them. The two best options for Hangar locations are at LSIA and Fort Zancudo. The major benefit of the Zancudo Hangar is that it comes with a free pass to enter the military base without facing any resistance.

As the video above proves and explains, Fort Zancudo is the perfect GTA Online base for operations for players wanting to buy, store, and sell airplanes or helicopters in GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced.

GTA Online plane sale missions in the next-gen GTA are the same as before, albeit in a stunning 4K resolution with 60FPS.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan