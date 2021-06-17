GTA Online has plenty of features that are quite distinct from GTA 5 story mode. Some of these allow players to hit back at each other, like hiring a mugger or a mercenary.

GTA Online Freemode can be quite annoying when griefers are at play. These are players who harass others without any reason at all, just for the sake of 'fun'. Players can teach them a lesson through some ingenious methods for a small but acceptable price.

One of these methods is to hire a mercenary to eliminate a specific player, an ability that unlocks at level 35. The other, even better method, is to send a mugger after the player, who steals a certain amount of money from them (depending on the target's level) and knocks them out.

This article will explain how to send a mugger after another player in GTA Online.

How to send a mugger in GTA Online

It costs only $1000 to call the mugger, and players will need to be level 50 or above for the ability to be available. They will attack the targeted player, steal a random amount of money and run away. If the target is in a vehicle, the mugger will carjack them instead.

The Mugger is a normal pedestrian who remains completely disguised in the crowd before approaching their target. This makes it difficult to evade them, as they attack the target relentlessly once they get close enough.

It is quite easy to call the mugger in GTA Online. These are the steps they need to follow to do so:

Activate the phone in GTA Online

Navigate to Contacts

Call Lamar Davis

Select the option "Call Mugger"

Select the target to mug

Lamar charges $1000 for the mugging, and a random pedestrian will 'become' the mugger and attack the target. While it is difficult to identify a mugger before they attack, it is easy to kill them, as they are quite slow on foot. It is a different story if they hijack a vehicle, making it almost impossible for the target to catch up to them.

Once the mugger has successfully 'escaped', killing them will not drop the stolen money. The mugging will be canceled if the targeted player is unreachable by the mugger, such as while they are in mid-air. In this case, Lamar will refund the money, or the mugger may try again in some time.

