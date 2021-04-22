GTA Online features a number of passive money-makers that allow players to rack up a good deal of cash with minimal investment. The Gunrunning business is one of the most lucrative side hustles in GTA Online. It pretty much runs in the background and offers a lot more than a meagre stack of cash.

Some players only see the Gunrunning business as an extra stream of income, while others invest in it for all the advanced equipment a Bunker comes with. A Bunker allows players to upgrade their weapons to their best versions, and considering how important weapons are in GTA Online, this is one of the most important aspects of owning a gunrunning business.

This article explains how players can start a gunrunning business in GTA Online and how much a Bunker costs.

How to start the Gunrunning Business in GTA Online and how much does it cost

Image via GTA Wiki

To start a gunrunning business in GTA Online, players will need to register as a CEO, VIP or Biker Club President. After earning a status of authority, they will have the prerogative to start a Gunrunning business in GTA Online.

The next step is to invest in a Bunker. GTA Online features a number of decent bunkers. Some, like the Chumash Bunker, are fairly affordable but aren't as lucrative in nature as some of the more high-end bunkers, like the Farmhouse Bunker, which is known for its proximity to Los Santos.

Bunkers are essentially underground facility units that allow players to store stolen contraband until a deal is made and the shipment goes under process. GTA Online features a total of 100 Bunkers that can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures. Here's a list of all the Bunkers featured in the game:

Paleto Forest Bunker – $1,165,000

Raton Canyon Bunker – $1,450,000

Lago Zancudo Bunker – $1,550,000

Chumash Bunker – $1,650,000

Grapeseed Bunker – $1,750,000

Route 68 Bunker – $1,950,000

Grand Senora Oilfields Bunker – $2,035,000

Grand Senora Desert Bunker – $2,120,000

Smoke Tree Road Bunker – $2,205,000

Thomson Scrapyard Bunker – $2,205,000

Farmhouse Bunker – $2,290,000

This list shows that although Bunkers in GTA Online are relatively cheap (compared to the vehicle warehouse and the Nightclub), they certainly don't come for peanuts, and require a sizable investment. In any case, players should be ready to spend anywhere from $1,165,000 – $2,290,000 in order to start a Gunrunning Business in GTA Online.