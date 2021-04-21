GTA Online is not the most rated franchise in the world for no reason. The game is genuinely good and features an assortment of fan-favourite assets, including lethal weapons that complement the trademark chaos of GTA Online, and lightning-fast sports cars.

Sports cars have and will always be an important part of the virtual world. After all, part of the reason why one gets so invested in GTA Online is that it allows players to buy the things they cannot afford in real life.

This article highlights five of the best sports cars that players need to own in GTA Online in 2021.

5 Sports cars that are worth buying in GTA Online in 2021

#5 Invetero Coquette D10

The Coquette D10 is essentially a modified variant of its previous iterations and takes heavy influence from the 2020 Corvette C8. As far as looks are concerned, the Coquette D10 is quite the charmer and deserves all the hype it's gotten in GTA Online.

The D10 improves over its base versions in several aspects. Its acceleration is beyond impressive and its butter-smooth handling barely seems to require any input, making for one heck of a ride. The car is recorded at a top speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h) and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online.

#4 Grotti Itali GTO

GTA Online features a plethora of mind-blowing vehicles, but the Itali GTO always makes a great case for itself, barely requiring an introduction.

Recorded at a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h), the Itali GTO is one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online. Moreover, the car hosts great traction, acceleration and braking performance. In the fast lane, the Itali GTO will never disappoint the player.

#3 Ocelot Jaguar

If the player needs a car that prioritizes swag over modesty, then they should look no further than the jaguar. Like its real-life inspiration, the Jaguar is a sight to behold and leaves many of its contemporaries in the dust.

The Jaguar is recorded at a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h). Its acceleration, as expected of a sports car, is extremely high and tends to leave passersby in awe. Definitely one of the best cars featured in GTA Online that every player needs to own in 2021.

#2 Pfister Comet SR

Pfister is known for its lightning-fast and hulk-strong vehicles, and the company continues to meet the benchmark it raised when starting out.

The Comet SR is one of the most amazing vehicles featured in GTA Online. It accelerates like a ball of fire and handles like a scoop of butter. Recorded at a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), the Comet SR is beyond impressive and is worth every pretty penny.

#1 Grotti Itali RSX

Like most Grotti vehicles, the Itali RSX needs no introduction in GTA Online. When the cops failed humanity, Rockstar came up with a new way to pump players up and the Itali RSX came to life. In the looks department, the Itali RSX has no rival in GTA Online and when that virtual charisma is combined with a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), the car becomes the ultimate goddess of the underworld.