GTA Online never fails to leave players in awe when it comes to lightning-fast, futuristic cars inspired by real-life vehicles.

Rockstar Games is the most prestigious video game publisher in the world because the company understands the psychology of the fans and does a super job of giving them what they want. This is why the game has a massive collection of vehicles - from armored cars to flying motorbikes to gold-plated planes.

This article highlights five of the best sports cars that players can purchase in GTA Online for under 500k.

5 best sports car under $500k in GTA Online

#5 Hijak Ruston

The Ruston is the epitome of class and luxury in GTA Online. Equipped with a powerful engine, this open-top car leaves many of its competitors in the dust, especially on the fast lane. Its acceleration is beyond impressive and its handling barely seems to require any input. The only downside to the Ruston is its average traction, which significantly taints its performance as a sports car.

The Hijak Rustom costs $430,000 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online.

Advertisement

#4 Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Recorded at a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h), the Rapid GT is one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online.

As expected from a high-end racing car, its acceleration is quick enough to outclass a number of vehicles. Its nimble handling keeps the bar high for other vehicles of its class, and its overall performance is worth every penny in GTA Online.

The Rapid GT, however, does suffer from less than average traction. It also tends to produce oversteer at times, which might affect its overall performance as a racing car.

Apart from that, the Rapid GT comes equipped with everything the player could possibly ask for. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $132,000.

#3 Bravado Banshee (Topless)

Advertisement

The Bravado Banshee has been featured multiple times in GTA Online, and with good reason. In the looks department, this car is a sight to behold, barely leaving room for any other vehicle in the light of stardom.

But the Banshee is not just a pretty face. Equipped with a powerful engine, it's one of the most powerful sports cars featured in GTA Online. Recorded at a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), the Banshee behaves like a ball of lightning when unleashed. Moreover, the car hosts great acceleration and nippy handling, making for the ultimate Grand Theft Auto ride.

The Banshee costs $105,000 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport and customized at Benny's Original Motor Works.

#2 Benefactor Schafter V12

Recorded at a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h), the Benefactor Schafter V12 is one of the very few cars in GTA Online that goes toe-to-toe with Adder, which is second to none.

The Schafter improves over its base version in terms of engine power and overall performance. Its acceleration is extremely high and its handling feels super smooth. All in, the Schafter is one of the best sports cars featured in GTA Online.

It costs $116,000 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

#1 The Elegy RH8

Advertisement

The popular Elegy RH8 is a free purchase in GTA Online for beginners and becomes available for order as soon as the game tutorial comes to an end.

Players unanimously agree that the Elegy RH8 is the most invaluable gift GTA Online features for newbie beginners. Its modest price tag does not compromise its overall performance in any way. Elegy is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h)