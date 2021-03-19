It's natural for players to lose interest in a game and move onto something new, but GTA Online is still the highest-rated franchise in the world and people often speculate why.

From the robust characters to the sprawling universe, the game owes countless factors for its ever-growing popularity. The crux of it all boils down to this: Rockstar knows how to keep players engaged.

Arena War is one of the most raved-about aspects of GTA Online. It features supremely dangerous missions and extremely addictive matches, which not only keep players hooked, but also enable them to rack up exclusive bonuses and Arena Points.

Image via GTA Wiki

Arena War Vehicles, however, make for a whole new level of addiction. Not only are these cars super-beastly in nature, but they are also exceptionally fast. The Gorgyle Deathbike, for instance, is recorded at a top speed of 150.00 mph, making it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

Can Arena War vehicles be used outside of the arena in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki

Yes. Arena War vehicles can definitely be used outside of the arena and most of them can also be housed in a personal garage.

The catch here, however, is the extremely specific nature of these vehicles. The Dominator, for example, is a great vehicle, but it tends to lose control when tackling challenging corners. This wouldn't be that big of an issue in the Arena, but driving the Dominator wouldn't prove to be a walk in the park if the streets are not straight - which they often aren't in GTA Online.

Advertisement

Image via GTA Wiki

This small downside, however, should in no way dissuade players from investing in Arena War vehicles. They are some of the most powerful and destructive vehicles featured in the entire game and make for the ultimate Grand Theft Auto experience.

Some of the best Arena War Vehicles in GTA Online include:

The Sasquatch - priced at $1,530,875 The Dominator - priced at $1,132,000 The Deathbike - priced at 1,269,000 The ZR380 - priced at $2,138,640 The Imperator - priced at 2,284,940