GTA Online is a land of all-consuming escapism for players who like to get lost in the art of splashing everything in vibrant vibes and lively colors.

Players love customizing their cars to perfection, draping them in the colors they want rather than going along with the primary shades, and Benny's Original Motor Works is the go-to place for top-tier customization.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best GTA Online cars that can be customized in Benny's Original Motor Works.

5 best vehicles for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online 2021:

#5 Spectre Custom:

Image via GTA Wiki

GTA Online features a number of awe-worthy cars, but Specter Custom sets the bar way too high for any other vehicle to outclass, at least as far as looks are considered.

The retro-styling and futuristic build of the car grant this physical manifestation of classiness the ultimate Grand Theft Auto vibe. Players will be hard-pressed to simply 'glance past' the Specter Custom in an online lobby.

If what the player is looking for is a super-stylish vehicle to boast about, then they should look no further than the Specter Custom.

What's more, players can even customize the car to immaculate perfection at Benny's Original Motor Works for $252,000.

#4 Elegy Retro Custom

Image via GTA Wiki

Players unanimously agree that the Elegy Retro Custom is the best thing that ever happened to GTA Online for two reasons. The car is absolutely unbeatable in the looks department, and it takes inspiration from the Nissan Skyline from the Fast and Furious movies. Given how much fans adore Paul Walker, the insane popularity of the car is justified.

Another reason why GTA Online players absolutely love the Elegy Retro Custom is because it's more than just a piece of steel and splash. The car accelerates like a ball of fire.

The base version can be converted into its custom variant for $904,000.

#3 - Sultan RS

Image via GTA Wiki

The Sultan RS is the GTA Online masterpiece that comes to mind when the word 'badass' is tossed around. Sleek and glossy in looks, this car is a sight to behold.

The Sultan RS is one of the most customizable treasures in GTA Online. Sporting an intimidating overall design, the Sultan RS is quite decent in its speed criteria too.

Converting the base version to the custom variant costs a staggering $795,000.

# 2 Comet Retro Custom

Image via GTA Wiki

The Comet Retro Custom is a remarkable re-skin of Porche. The car takes heavy inspiration from Porsche 80's 911 GTS and Ruf Turbo R, which is probably why it's one of the most popular vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Not only is the pure elegance of the Comet Retro Custom quite capable of leaving on-lookers absolutely mesmerized, but the car also features great speed and acceleration. The handling of the Comet is super nimble and barely seems to require any input.

The custom variant of the Comet costs $645,000.

# 1 - Banshee 900R

Image via GTA Wiki

The Banshee 900R tops this list because of its killer looks and striking performance. The car has a reputation for leaving its contemporary rivals in the dust.

The Banshee 900R is probably one of the few wonders of GTA Online that style itself bows down to. Elegant in looks and efficient on the road, there aren't a lot of cars in GTA Online that would willingly want to go against this beast of a vehicle.

The custom variant of the Banshee costs $565,000.