Lethal weapons and devastating missile launchers make for the ultimate GTA Online experience.

However, not all weapons featured in the virtual market are worth shelling out the big bucks for. Some weapons are priced at notoriously high rates and aren't even powerful enough to annihilate the rival party when lives (and money) are at stake.

Such weapons may work fairly well at beginner levels but will prove to be highly underwhelming when challenged by high-end rifles and Laser Guns.

This article talks about some of the most underpowered weapons in GTA Online.

5 most underpowered weapons in GTA Online

#5 The Marksman Rifle

While the Marksman Rifle performs pretty decently in drive-bys and close combat, it would be unwise to go to a full-fledged battle armed with nothing but this meek little weapon.

Though the rate of fire is incredibly high, its accuracy is laughable. Its low damage-per-shot value is another huge downside to the Marksman Rifle, as the player will have to take multiple shots to kill the enemy.

All in all, the Marksman Rifle is an average weapon that will never hold its own against devastating beasts like the Widowmaker or the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online.

#4 The Stun Gun

The Stun gun is perhaps the most underwhelming weapon in GTA Online. Apart from the fancy exterior, it doesn't offer anything of value. Its accuracy is terrible and falls short most of the time. The gun can't deal a lot of damage either so the player will have to shoot the target multiple times in order to kill them.

While the Stun Gun may work for beginners in GTA Online, it's certainly not a great weapon for when the player levels up in the game.

#3 Marksman Rifle MK II

The Marksman Rifle MK II makes it so far up this list because it doesn't show any significant improvement over its predecessor. It's got the same overall performance, which makes it rather useless in Freemode, where one has to be armed to the teeth at all times to avoid the unreasonable wrath of griefers.

Its damage value does show some improvement over the base version, but it still doesn't make the Rifle lethal enough for deadly missions and life-threatening quests. All in all, both Marksman Rifles are pretty underwhelming in GTA Online and can easily be overcome by other weapons that come equipped with more advanced features.

#2 Tear Gas

Image Via Fandom

Everyone knows throwables are not worth the time and investment in GTA Online but the Tear Gas is particularly useless. It doesn't deal any significant damage and relying on it when embarking on a perilous mission would be unwise.

Although, admittedly, it's rather fun hurling this tiny little thing at the enemy and watching the gas effect take action. But aside from messing around in the game, the Tear Gas cannot be used for anything serious.

#1 Dildo

The dildo is, for all purposes and intents, a gimmick toy that cannot, and should not, be used for anything other than what it's technically supposed to be used for. The most the player can do with this supposed weapon is humour the player into defeat. And if the other side doesn't find it so funny, one can only hope the player came armed with more than this item in GTA Online.