How to start new Nightclub jobs after the GTA Online Summer Update 2022

Nightclub Management is a set of GTA Online Free Mode objectives released as part of the After Hours DLC. With yesterday's release of The Criminal Enterprises update, these objectives have now been expanded.

Players can now access two new Nightclub Management missions. Meanwhile, two others will be triggered at random while players are at the Nightclub. This article details everything players need to know about starting Nightclub missions after The Criminal Enterprises update.

A step-by-step guide to the new Nightclub Management missions in GTA Online summer update

How to start Nightclub Management

The main incentive for playing Nightclub Management missions in GTA Online is to raise the Nightclub's popularity. Players must complete their club's basic setup before they can access these missions. Once completed, players are granted access to the management computers.

Players must choose the Promote Club option on the management computer and then choose the desired job to begin these tasks. These missions are offered by English Dave, Lazlow Jones, and Tony Prince.

GTA Online players must wait for a call from the relevant NPC after choosing the necessary job. They can choose to accept or reject the mission after they receive the call. Players will receive a variety of prizes for accepting and finishing these assignments.

All Nightclub Management missions and their rewards

Promote Club missions are offered by both Tony Prince and Lazlow Jones. These offer monetary rewards along with Nightclub popularity. The Promote Club actions can be carried out by the player in any session type, unlike the majority of other business activities. They are not limited to just public sessions in GTA Online.

Tony Prince: Promote Club jobs

Place posters — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Air-drop flyers — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Deliver supplies — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Recover supplies — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Smash vehicles — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Collect clubbers — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Play music from a blimp — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Destroy rival supplies — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Lazlow Jones: Promote Club jobs

Collect VIPs — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Collect celebrity — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Locate celebrity — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

Rescue celebrity — $1,000 - $5,000 plus 800 RP and Popularity

On the other hand, English Dave provides missions that only increase the club's popularity and don't bring in cash or RP rewards.

English Dave: Help your DJ jobs

Collect friends — Popularity

Recover the vinyl — Popularity

Rescue the friends — Popularity

Steal equipment — Popularity

Nightclub owners may also call Yohan to initiate new "Nightclub Goods" missions. This allows them to acquire goods for their basement and check stock level and pricing. Apart from Nightclub Management missions, players can dial Tony's number to "Request Nightclub Limo" and find out how popular their nightclubs are.

